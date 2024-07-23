How to remove recent emoji from keyboard iphone?

The iPhone keyboard comes with a wide range of emojis, allowing users to express themselves in a more colorful and fun way. However, sometimes we find ourselves with a growing list of recent emojis that we no longer use or want cluttering up our keyboard. If you’re wondering how to remove recent emoji from your iPhone keyboard, we’ve got you covered!
Removing Recent Emojis on iPhone
To remove unwanted recent emojis from your iPhone keyboard, simply follow these steps:
1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General.”
3. Next, tap on “Keyboard.”
4. Under the Keyboard settings, select “Keyboards.”
5. Here, you’ll see a list of keyboards installed on your iPhone; tap on “Emoji” or “Emoji & Symbols.”
6. In the next menu, you’ll find an option called “Recent Emojis.” Tap on it.
7. To remove recent emojis from your iPhone keyboard, tap on “Edit” located in the upper right corner of the screen.
8. A red minus sign (-) will appear next to each recent emoji.
9. Tap on the minus sign (-) next to the emoji you want to remove. A “Delete” button will replace the minus sign.
10. Tap on “Delete” to remove the emoji from your recent list.
11. Repeat steps 9 and 10 for each emoji you wish to remove.
12. Once you’ve finished removing the unwanted emojis, tap on the “Done” button located in the upper right corner of the screen.
13. Exit the Settings app.
Congratulations! You have successfully removed recent emojis from your iPhone keyboard. Your keyboard will now display only the emojis you frequently use or the ones that come with the default emojis.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I remove all the recent emojis at once?
No, currently, there is no option to remove all recent emojis at once. You need to delete them individually.
2. Will removing recent emojis affect the default emojis on my keyboard?
No, removing recent emojis will not impact the default emojis on your keyboard. Only the emojis in the recent section will be deleted.
3. Can I add custom emojis to the keyboard?
No, you cannot add custom emojis to the iPhone keyboard. You can only use the emojis that come pre-installed or available through software updates.
4. Can I rearrange the order of emojis in the recent section?
No, the order of emojis in the recent section is not customizable. They are displayed based on your most recently used emojis.
5. Will the removed emojis reappear in the recent section?
No, the removed emojis will not reappear in the recent section unless you use them frequently again.
6. Can I remove recent emojis on other Apple devices?
Yes, the steps to remove recent emojis are similar on other Apple devices, such as iPads and iPods using the latest iOS version.
7. Will removing emojis save storage on my iPhone?
No, removing recent emojis will not save any storage on your iPhone. Emojis are part of the system software and do not occupy extra space.
8. How many emojis can I have in the recent section?
The recent section can display up to 30 emojis. Once the list exceeds this limit, the least used emojis will be replaced with new ones.
9. Why do the recently used emojis change?
The recently used emojis change based on your usage. As you use emojis frequently, older ones will be replaced with newer ones in the recent section.
10. Can I disable the recent emoji section altogether?
No, currently, there is no option to disable or hide the recent emoji section on the iPhone keyboard.
11. How can I access the full range of emojis on my iPhone?
To access the full range of emojis on your iPhone, tap on the emoji icon ( ) located on the keyboard. This will open the emoji picker, where you can browse through various categories of emojis.
12. Can I use emojis in apps other than messaging?
Yes, you can use emojis in various apps such as social media, email, notes, and more. Emoji support may vary depending on the app and platform.
Now that you know how to remove recent emojis from your iPhone keyboard, you can declutter and personalize your emoji options. Customize your keyboard to display only the emojis you love and use most frequently.