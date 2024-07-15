How to remove out of range message on monitor?

If you’ve ever encountered the frustrating “out of range” message on your monitor, you are not alone. This message typically appears when the display resolution set on your computer is higher than what your monitor can support. However, there are several steps you can take to remove this message and get your monitor back to normal.
One of the most common reasons why you see an out of range message on your monitor is because the resolution settings on your computer are set higher than what your monitor can handle. This can happen when you change the resolution settings or when you connect your computer to a different monitor.
If you’re seeing an out of range message on your monitor, there are a few things you can try to fix the issue.
Here’s how you can do it:
1. Check the Display Resolution Settings
The first thing you should do is check the display resolution settings on your computer. Right-click on the desktop and select “Display Settings” (or “Screen Resolution” depending on your operating system). Make sure that the resolution is set to a value that is supported by your monitor.
2. Change the Resolution Settings
If the resolution settings are too high, you can lower them to a value that is supported by your monitor. In the display settings menu, you can adjust the resolution by moving the slider to the right or left until you find a value that works for your monitor.
3. Restart Your Computer
Sometimes, a simple restart can fix the issue. Try restarting your computer to see if the out of range message disappears.
4. Update Your Graphics Card Driver
Outdated or corrupted graphics card drivers can also cause display issues. Make sure your graphics card driver is up to date by visiting the manufacturer’s website and downloading the latest driver for your specific graphics card model.
5. Adjust the Refresh Rate
In addition to resolution settings, the refresh rate of your monitor can also affect the display. Make sure that the refresh rate is set to a value that is supported by your monitor. You can do this in the display settings menu under the “Advanced Display Settings” option.
6. Try a Different Cable
Sometimes, the issue may be with the cable connecting your computer to the monitor. Try using a different cable to see if that resolves the out of range message.
7. Reset the Monitor Settings
If you’ve made changes to the monitor settings, you can try resetting them to their default values. Most monitors have a menu button that allows you to access the settings and reset them to factory defaults.
8. Test the Monitor on a Different Computer
To rule out any hardware issues with the monitor, you can test it on a different computer. If the monitor works fine on another computer, then the issue is likely with your computer’s settings.
9. Check for Hardware Issues
Inspect the cables, ports, and connections between your computer and monitor for any signs of damage. Sometimes, loose connections or damaged cables can cause display issues.
10. Contact Technical Support
If you’ve tried all the above steps and are still seeing the out of range message on your monitor, it may be time to contact technical support for further assistance.
11. Use Safe Mode
Booting into safe mode can sometimes bypass display issues caused by incompatible settings or drivers. Try booting your computer into safe mode and see if the out of range message still appears.
12. Disable Hardware Acceleration
Disabling hardware acceleration in your graphics card settings can sometimes fix display issues. You can do this in the display settings or graphics card control panel on your computer.
13. Try a Different Monitor
If you have access to another monitor, try connecting it to your computer to see if the out of range message still appears. This can help determine if the issue is with your monitor or computer settings.