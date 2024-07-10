How to remove onn monitor stand?

If you have an ONN monitor and need to remove the stand for whatever reason, you may find yourself wondering how to do it. Luckily, removing the ONN monitor stand is a straightforward process that only requires a few tools and a little bit of time. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to remove the ONN monitor stand:
**1. Unplug the monitor:** Before you begin removing the stand, make sure the monitor is turned off and unplugged from the power source.
**2. Lay the monitor face down:** Carefully lay the monitor face down on a flat and soft surface to avoid scratching the screen.
**3. Locate the stand release button:** Most ONN monitors have a stand release button located on the back of the monitor near the base of the stand.
**4. Press the release button:** Using your fingers, press the stand release button to unlock the stand from the monitor.
**5. Slide the stand out:** With the release button pressed, gently slide the stand out of the monitor.
**6. Store the stand:** Once the stand is removed, store it in a safe place in case you need to reattach it in the future.
Removing the ONN monitor stand is as simple as following these steps. Just be sure to handle the monitor with care to avoid any damage during the process.
FAQs about Removing an ONN Monitor Stand:
1. Can I remove the ONN monitor stand without any tools?
Yes, you can remove the ONN monitor stand without any tools. All you need is your fingers to press the stand release button and slide the stand out.
2. Will removing the ONN monitor stand void the warranty?
No, removing the ONN monitor stand should not void the warranty as long as you follow the manufacturer’s instructions carefully.
3. Can I reattach the ONN monitor stand after removing it?
Yes, you can reattach the ONN monitor stand after removing it by following the same steps in reverse.
4. Do I need to lay the monitor face down to remove the stand?
Laying the monitor face down is recommended to avoid scratching the screen while removing the stand.
5. Is it safe to remove the ONN monitor stand on my own?
Yes, it is safe to remove the ONN monitor stand on your own as long as you handle the monitor with care and follow the steps correctly.
6. How much time does it take to remove the ONN monitor stand?
Removing the ONN monitor stand should take only a few minutes if done correctly.
7. Can I remove the ONN monitor stand without laying the monitor face down?
It is recommended to lay the monitor face down to remove the stand safely without causing any damage.
8. Is the process of removing the ONN monitor stand reversible?
Yes, the process of removing the ONN monitor stand is reversible, and you can reattach it if needed in the future.
9. Are there any additional steps required to remove the ONN monitor stand?
No, the steps mentioned in the guide are all you need to remove the ONN monitor stand effectively.
10. Can I remove the ONN monitor stand if the monitor is still plugged in?
It is not recommended to remove the ONN monitor stand while the monitor is still plugged in. Please remember to unplug it before starting.
11. Can I remove the ONN monitor stand if the monitor is turned on?
It is recommended to turn off the monitor before removing the stand to avoid any potential hazards.
12. Will removing the ONN monitor stand affect the monitor’s performance?
No, removing the ONN monitor stand will not affect the monitor’s performance as it is designed to be detached and reattached as needed.