How to remove monitor lizard from home?

It can be quite alarming and unnerving to find a monitor lizard taking up residence in your home. These large reptiles can cause damage to property and pose a potential threat to pets and small children. So, what steps should you take to remove a monitor lizard from your home? In this article, we will discuss effective methods to safely and efficiently deal with this situation.
If you find a monitor lizard in your home, follow these steps to remove it safely:
1. **Stay calm**: Avoid panicking when you encounter a monitor lizard. Remain calm and act carefully throughout the process.
2. **Do not approach**: Monitor lizards can be aggressive if cornered, so it’s important to maintain a safe distance.
3. **Secure pets and children**: Remove any pets or small children from the vicinity to keep them safe during the removal process.
4. **Open doors and windows**: Create an escape route for the lizard by opening doors and windows. This encourages the monitor lizard to leave on its own.
5. **Create noise**: Monitor lizards are sensitive to noise, so clap your hands or make loud sounds to encourage them to move towards the exit.
6. **Use a broom**: If the lizard is not moving towards the exit, gently guide it using a broom. Do not attempt to harm or touch the lizard with the broom.
7. **Provide an alternative exit**: In case the lizard is not moving towards the open doors or windows, set up a temporary exit using a large piece of cardboard or plywood.
FAQs about removing monitor lizards from homes:
1. **Can I use traps to catch a monitor lizard in my home?**
Traps are not recommended for removing monitor lizards from homes, as they can cause stress and harm to the lizard. It is best to focus on encouraging them to exit voluntarily.
2. **What should I do if the lizard becomes aggressive?**
If the monitor lizard displays aggression, do not attempt to handle it yourself. Contact local wildlife authorities or animal control for professional assistance.
3. **Will monitor lizards come back to my home once removed?**
Monitor lizards have a tendency to revisit areas they are familiar with, so it’s important to identify and seal any possible entry points to prevent their return.
4. **Are monitor lizards venomous?**
While monitor lizards possess bacteria in their mouths that can cause infections, most species are not venomous. However, it is still important to exercise caution and avoid direct contact.
5. **What attracts monitor lizards to homes?**
Monitor lizards are attracted to areas with a food source, water, and shelter. Ensure that your surroundings are clear of debris, food waste, or potential hiding spots.
6. **How common is it to find monitor lizards in homes?**
The frequency of monitor lizards entering homes depends on the geographical location. Homes near natural habitats or areas with water bodies may encounter monitor lizards more often.
7. **Can monitor lizards cause damage to property?**
Monitor lizards have sharp claws and strong jaws, allowing them to potentially cause damage to furniture, curtains, and other household items.
8. **What should I do if the lizard hides in an unreachable area?**
If the monitor lizard hides in a difficult-to-reach area, try placing bowls of water around the house to distract it and encourage it to move towards an exit.
9. **Can I use repellents to keep monitor lizards away?**
There are no effective repellents specifically designed for monitor lizards. Keeping your surroundings clean and taking preventive measures like sealing entry points is the best approach.
10. **Should I remove eggs or nests if I find them?**
Monitor lizards are protected in many areas, and removing their eggs or nests can be illegal. Instead, contact local wildlife authorities who can guide you on the best course of action.
11. **Are monitor lizards a protected species?**
Monitor lizards are protected in many countries due to their ecological importance. Contact local wildlife or conservation authorities for guidance on dealing with them.
12. **Can I relocate the monitor lizard myself to a different area?**
It is not recommended to relocate monitor lizards on your own. It is best to contact local wildlife authorities who have the knowledge and facilities to safely relocate these reptiles.
By following these instructions and taking appropriate action, you can safely remove a monitor lizard from your home. Remember, it is always best to prioritize the safety of both humans and wildlife in such situations.