**How to Remove Memoji from Keyboard**
Memoji has become an increasingly popular feature among iPhone and iPad users. This customizable feature allows you to create and use Animojis, a type of animated emoji, that mimic your own facial expressions. While Memoji can be entertaining and fun to use, not everyone may prefer to have them integrated into their keyboard. If you find Memoji distracting or simply want to reduce clutter on your keyboard, we have got you covered! In this article, we will walk you through the process of removing Memoji from your keyboard, step by step.
Before diving into the steps, it is important to note that the specific method you need to follow might differ slightly depending on your device model and operating system version. Nevertheless, the underlying principles remain similar, so you should still be able to locate the necessary settings with ease.
To remove Memoji from your keyboard, simply proceed with the following steps:
1. Open the “Settings” app on your iPhone or iPad.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General.”
3. Next, tap on “Keyboard” to access your keyboard settings.
4. Locate and tap on “Keyboards” to view the list of keyboards installed on your device.
5. In the “Keyboards” menu, you will find the option to “Add New Keyboard” – tap on it.
6. Look for “Emoji” in the list of keyboards and tap on it to add the Emoji keyboard to your device.
7. Once the Emoji keyboard is added, go back to the “Keyboards” menu by tapping on the “Back” button.
8. Find the “Edit” button, usually located in the upper right corner of the screen, and tap on it.
9. You will now see a minus sign (-) next to each keyboard. Locate “Memoji” and tap on the minus sign to remove it.
10. A confirmation message will appear on the screen, asking if you want to delete the keyboard. Tap on “Delete” to proceed.
11. Tap on “Done” in the upper right corner of the screen to save your changes and exit the settings.
**How to remove Memoji from keyboard?**
To remove Memoji from your keyboard, navigate to the Keyboard settings, tap on “Keyboards,” then tap “Edit.” Locate “Memoji” and tap the minus sign (-) next to it.
FAQs about Removing Memoji from Keyboard:
1. Can I remove Memoji from my keyboard on an iPad?
Yes, the process of removing Memoji from your keyboard is the same for both iPhone and iPad devices.
2. Will removing Memoji delete my Memoji creations?
No, removing Memoji from your keyboard will not delete the Memoji creations you have already made. It only removes the Memoji option from your keyboard.
3. Can I add Memoji back to my keyboard later?
Of course! If you change your mind and want to use Memoji again, you can follow the same steps, but instead of removing Memoji, you can add it back to your keyboard in the “Keyboards” settings.
4. Can I still use Animoji without Memoji on my keyboard?
Yes, removing Memoji from your keyboard only removes the option to create new Memoji. You can still access and use Animoji from the Messages app.
5. Does removing Memoji affect other keyboards on my device?
No, removing Memoji only removes the option from your keyboard. It does not impact any other keyboards or settings on your device.
6. Are there any alternative methods to remove Memoji?
While the steps mentioned above are the most common and direct way to remove Memoji from your keyboard, some third-party keyboard apps may have different methods. Ensure you consult the app’s documentation or settings if you are using a non-standard keyboard.
7. Can I remove Memoji from third-party keyboards?
Memoji is an Apple feature and is not typically integrated into third-party keyboards. However, if a third-party keyboard app has its own version of animated emoji, you may need to consult the app’s settings to remove them.
8. Do I need to restart my device after removing Memoji?
No, there is no need to restart your device after removing Memoji from your keyboard. The changes take effect immediately.
9. Are there any risks associated with removing Memoji?
No, removing Memoji from your keyboard poses no risks to your device or data. It is a simple customization preference that can be easily undone.
10. Can I remove Memoji from the Gboard keyboard app?
Gboard, a third-party keyboard app developed by Google, does not have an integrated Memoji feature. Therefore, there is no need to remove Memoji from it.
11. Is it possible to remove Memoji from the keyboard permanently?
Yes, removing Memoji from your keyboard is a permanent change. Unless you choose to add Memoji back to your keyboard in the future, it will no longer be available.
12. Can I remove other emoji categories from my keyboard?
Yes, the same steps outlined in this article can be used to remove other emoji categories from your keyboard. Simply locate the specific emoji category you wish to remove and follow the same process.