How to remove language keyboard Windows 10?

If you use multiple languages on your Windows 10 computer, you might have installed additional keyboards to type in those languages. However, if you no longer need a particular keyboard, it is essential to remove it to declutter your system and avoid confusion. In this article, we will guide you step by step on how to remove language keyboards in Windows 10.
Removing a Language Keyboard in Windows 10
Removing a language keyboard from Windows 10 is a straightforward process that can be completed in a few clicks. Follow the steps below to remove unwanted keyboards from your system:
- Open the Settings app by pressing the Windows key + I.
- Click on “Time & Language.”
- Click on “Language” in the left-hand menu.
- Under the “Preferred languages” section, select the language that has the keyboard you want to remove.
- Click on the “Options” button below the language list.
- A new window will appear with all the keyboards installed for that language. Click on the keyboard you want to remove.
- Click on the “Remove” button.
- Windows will ask for a confirmation. Click on “Yes” to proceed.
- The keyboard will be removed from your system, and you can close the settings window.
Once you have completed these steps, the unwanted language keyboard will be completely removed from your Windows 10 computer.
FAQs:
1. How can I add a language keyboard in Windows 10?
To add a language keyboard in Windows 10, go to “Settings > Time & Language > Language > Add a language.” Choose the language you want to add and install the associated keyboard.
2. Can I switch between language keyboards quickly?
Yes, you can switch between language keyboards quickly by pressing the Windows key + Spacebar. This allows you to toggle between the different keyboards installed on your system.
3. Can I change the keyboard layout for a specific language?
Yes, you can change the keyboard layout for a specific language. In the language settings window, click on the language and then click on “Options.” Under the “Keyboards” section, click on “Add a keyboard” and choose the desired layout.
4. How many language keyboards can I have in Windows 10?
Windows 10 allows you to have multiple language keyboards installed with no specific limit.
5. Can I remove a language keyboard without removing the entire language?
Yes, you can remove a language keyboard while keeping the language installed. Just follow the steps mentioned earlier in this article to remove the specific keyboard.
6. How can I rearrange the preferred languages list?
To rearrange the preferred languages list, click on “Language” in the settings window, and then click on “Additional date, time, & regional settings.” This will open the Control Panel. Under the “Clock and Region” section, click on “Region” and then click on the “Administrative” tab. In the “Language for non-Unicode programs” section, click on “Change system locale” to rearrange the list.
7. Will removing a language keyboard delete my data?
No, removing a language keyboard will not delete any of your data. It only eliminates the keyboard layout associated with that language.
8. Can I remove the default language keyboard?
No, you cannot remove the default language keyboard as Windows requires at least one keyboard to be installed.
9. How can I access the language settings quickly?
You can access the language settings quickly by right-clicking on the keyboard icon in the taskbar and selecting “Show touch keyboard button.” This will add a keyboard shortcut to the taskbar that opens the language settings directly.
10. Can I add a custom keyboard layout?
Yes, you can add a custom keyboard layout by going to “Settings > Time & Language > Language > Options > Add a keyboard.” Scroll down to the “Custom” section and select the layout you want to add.
11. How can I check which language keyboard is active?
To check which language keyboard is active, click on the keyboard icon in the taskbar. The currently active keyboard will be highlighted.
12. Can I remove all the language keyboards at once?
No, you cannot remove all the language keyboards at once. You need to remove them individually using the steps explained earlier in this article.