The keyboard suggestions feature on our smartphones is undoubtedly helpful when it comes to typing quickly and accurately. With the advancement in technology, our devices have become smarter and are capable of predicting what we want to say based on our typing patterns and the context of our conversation. While this feature can be useful, there might be instances where you’d prefer to turn it off or remove keyboard suggestions for various reasons. In this article, we will explore different methods to remove keyboard suggestions from your smartphone and alleviate any annoyance they may cause.
Disabling Keyboard Suggestions
If you find yourself often frustrated with incorrect predictions or simply want a cleaner typing experience, you can disable the keyboard suggestions feature easily. The process to disable suggestions varies depending on the device you’re using and the keyboard app installed. However, the following steps should cover the common methods.
1. Open the Settings app on your smartphone.
2. Scroll down and tap on the “Language & Input” or “Keyboard” option.
3. Locate your default keyboard app and select it.
4. Look for an option called “Text correction,” “Auto-correction,” or “Suggest text” and toggle the switch to turn it off.
By following these simple steps, you can disable keyboard suggestions and enjoy a more traditional typing experience without any predictive assistance.
FAQs: How to Remove Keyboard Suggestions?
1. Can I remove keyboard suggestions on an iPhone?
Yes, for iPhone users, you can disable keyboard suggestions by going to Settings, selecting General, then Keyboard, and toggling off “Predictive.”
2. How can I turn off keyboard suggestions on an Android device?
The process on Android devices may vary slightly depending on the manufacturer, but generally, you can navigate to Settings, choose Language & Input or Keyboard, then look for an option to disable text correction or suggestions.
3. What if I don’t want to disable all the suggestions, just a few?
Unfortunately, most keyboard apps don’t offer the ability to selectively disable certain suggestions, so you’re required to either enable or disable the entire feature.
4. Is it possible to remove keyboard suggestions on third-party keyboard apps?
Yes, many third-party keyboard apps provide customization settings that allow you to turn off or tweak the suggestions feature. Explore the settings within your preferred keyboard app for the option to remove keyboard suggestions.
5. Will removing keyboard suggestions affect the autocorrect feature?
Disabling keyboard suggestions does not disable autocorrect. Autocorrect will continue to function, but without the aid of predictive suggestions.
6. Do I need to restart my device after disabling keyboard suggestions?
No, you generally don’t need to restart your device; the changes should take effect immediately after disabling the keyboard suggestions.
7. Can I remove keyboard suggestions only for certain applications?
The ability to disable keyboard suggestions on specific applications depends on the keyboard app and the application itself. Some apps provide their own keyboard settings, allowing you to toggle suggestions independently.
8. Is disabling keyboard suggestions beneficial for privacy?
While disabling keyboard suggestions can enhance privacy in terms of not relying on predictive text algorithms, it does not directly impact privacy beyond that.
9. Will turning off suggestions affect my typing speed?
Initially, you might experience a slight reduction in speed as you become accustomed to typing without suggestions. However, with practice, your typing speed will likely improve.
10. Can I remove keyboard suggestions while still using voice-to-text?
Yes, disabling keyboard suggestions does not affect the voice-to-text functionality on your smartphone.
11. How can I re-enable suggestions if I change my mind?
To re-enable keyboard suggestions, you can follow the same steps mentioned earlier and toggle the switch back to the on position.
12. Do all languages support keyboard suggestions?
While popular keyboard languages usually have support for suggestions, it may vary for less common languages. Always check the keyboard’s settings to verify if suggestions are available for your desired language.
In Conclusion
Keyboard suggestions have become a standard feature on smartphones today, assisting us while typing. However, if you find them distracting, unnecessary, or prefer a more traditional typing experience, removing keyboard suggestions is a viable option. By following the steps mentioned above, you can easily disable this feature and enjoy typing at your own pace without any interruptions.