How to remove keyboard on iphone?

If you’ve ever wanted to remove the keyboard on your iPhone, whether it’s to try out a different keyboard or troubleshoot a typing issue, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s a relatively simple process. In this article, we’ll guide you through the steps to remove the keyboard on your iPhone. So, let’s jump right in!
Method 1: Disabling Additional Keyboards
The first and easiest method to remove the keyboard on your iPhone is by disabling additional keyboards. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Launch the “Settings” app on your iPhone’s home screen.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General.”
3. Select “Keyboard” from the General menu.
4. Tap on “Keyboards,” which will display a list of all the active keyboards on your iPhone.
5. To remove a keyboard, swipe left on it, and then tap the “Delete” button that appears.
Method 2: Resetting Keyboard Settings
If disabling additional keyboards does not help in removing the default keyboard, you can try resetting your iPhone’s keyboard settings. This will effectively remove any added keyboards and reset the default one. To do this:
1. Go to the “Settings” app on your iPhone.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General.”
3. Select “Reset” from the General menu.
4. Tap on “Reset Keyboard Dictionary” and confirm your selection.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How can I enable additional keyboards on my iPhone?
To enable additional keyboards, navigate to the “Settings” app, tap on “General,” select “Keyboard,” then tap “Keyboards,” and finally tap “Add New Keyboard.” From there, select the desired keyboard from the list and it will be added.
2. Can I remove the default keyboard on my iPhone?
No, the default keyboard cannot be removed completely. However, you can disable it temporarily by disabling all other keyboards or resetting the keyboard settings.
3. How can I switch between keyboards once I have multiple ones installed?
To switch between keyboards on your iPhone, simply tap and hold the globe icon or the emoji icon in the bottom left corner of the keyboard. A menu will appear showing all the installed keyboards, allowing you to select the one you want to use.
4. Will removing the keyboard on my iPhone delete any data?
No, removing the keyboard on your iPhone will not delete any data or affect your apps or files. It simply disables the keyboard from being active.
5. Can I remove third-party keyboards the same way as the default keyboard?
Yes, you can remove third-party keyboards the same way. Just follow the steps outlined in Method 1 to disable or remove any additional keyboards.
6. How can I troubleshoot keyboard issues on my iPhone?
If you’re experiencing keyboard issues on your iPhone, you can try restarting your device, updating the iOS software, or resetting your keyboard settings. These steps often help in resolving common keyboard-related problems.
7. How do I re-enable a disabled keyboard on my iPhone?
To re-enable a disabled keyboard, follow Method 1 to navigate to the “Keyboards” settings. Then, swipe left on the disabled keyboard and tap “Enable.”
8. Are there any advantages to using third-party keyboards?
Yes, third-party keyboards often offer additional features, customizations, and different typing styles, providing a more personalized and efficient typing experience on your iPhone.
9. Can I add keyboards from different languages on my iPhone?
Absolutely! iPhones support multiple language keyboards. Just follow the steps mentioned in the answer to Question 1 to add keyboards from different languages.
10. Can I use emojis with third-party keyboards on my iPhone?
Yes, most third-party keyboards support emojis just like the default keyboard. You can access them by tapping on the emoji icon as you would with the default keyboard.
11. How can I check if my iPhone is compatible with third-party keyboards?
Most iPhones running on iOS 8 or later versions are compatible with third-party keyboards. However, it is always a good idea to check the compatibility requirements mentioned on the App Store page of the keyboard you wish to install.
12. Can I remove the emoji keyboard on my iPhone?
While the default emoji keyboard cannot be removed completely, you can disable it by following Method 1. However, please note that disabling the emoji keyboard will remove your access to emojis from the default keyboard.