How to Remove Keyboard from Menu Bar?
The menu bar on your device’s screen plays a crucial role in providing quick access to various settings and controls. However, sometimes you may find certain icons or features displayed on the menu bar unnecessary or distracting. If you’re looking to remove the keyboard from the menu bar, follow the simple steps outlined below.
1. **Access System Preferences:** Begin by opening the Apple menu () located on the top-left corner of your screen, and click on the “System Preferences” option from the dropdown menu.
2. **Open Keyboard Preferences:** In the System Preferences window, locate and click on the “Keyboard” icon.
3. **Navigate to the Input Sources Tab:** Within the Keyboard preferences window, you will find a row of tabs at the top. Click on the “Input Sources” tab.
4. **Unlock Preferences:** At the bottom left corner of the Input Sources tab, you will see a small lock icon. If it appears locked, click on it and enter your administrator password to unlock the preferences.
5. **Disable Show input menu in menu bar:** Now, you should see a checkbox labeled “Show input menu in menu bar.” Simply uncheck this box to remove the keyboard icon from your menu bar.
6. **Close Preferences:** Once you’ve unchecked the box, close the Keyboard preferences window.
Congratulations! You have successfully removed the keyboard from your menu bar. With this simple process, you can declutter your menu bar and create a cleaner workspace.
Now, let’s address some related frequently asked questions:
1. How do I display the keyboard icon on the menu bar again?
To display the keyboard icon on the menu bar again, simply follow the steps mentioned above and check the “Show input menu in menu bar” checkbox.
2. Can I remove other icons from the menu bar using the same method?
No, this method specifically applies to removing the keyboard icon. To remove other icons from the menu bar, you may need to refer to specific settings or preferences related to those icons.
3. Will removing the keyboard icon affect my ability to switch between languages or keyboard layouts?
No, removing the keyboard icon from the menu bar does not affect your ability to switch between languages or keyboard layouts. You can still access these options through the keyboard settings or by using shortcut commands.
4. Will removing the keyboard icon free up system resources?
No, removing the keyboard icon from the menu bar will not have any significant impact on system resources. It mainly helps in decluttering the menu bar for a more organized workspace.
5. Is it possible to remove the keyboard icon from the menu bar on Windows computers?
No, the process described above is specific to macOS. Windows computers have different menus and settings, so the steps to remove the keyboard icon from the menu bar may vary.
6. Can I remove the keyboard icon temporarily without permanently disabling it?
Yes, if you only want to temporarily hide the keyboard icon, you can do so by utilizing the “Automatically hide and show the menu bar” option. This way, the menu bar, including the keyboard icon, will remain hidden until you move your cursor to the top of the screen.
7. Can I rearrange the icons on the menu bar?
No, macOS does not provide a built-in option to rearrange icons on the menu bar. However, there are third-party apps available that allow customization of the menu bar.
8. Will removing the keyboard icon affect other applications or functionality?
No, removing the keyboard icon will not affect other applications or functionality on your macOS device. It simply removes the icon from the menu bar, but you can still access all the keyboard settings and features through the appropriate settings.
9. What other settings can I customize within the Keyboard preferences?
Apart from removing the keyboard icon in the menu bar, Keyboard preferences allow you to change keyboard input sources, customize keyboard shortcuts, adjust key repeat rates, and enable/disable various typing features.
10. Can I remove the keyboard icon from the menu bar in macOS Big Sur?
Yes, the process of removing the keyboard icon from the menu bar remains the same in macOS Big Sur as well. Simply follow the steps mentioned above.
11. Will removing the keyboard icon affect multiple user accounts?
No, removing the keyboard icon from the menu bar is a user-specific preference. It will only apply to the user account for which you have made the change and will not affect other user accounts on the same device.
12. Is it possible to remove the keyboard icon on older versions of macOS?
Yes, the method described above applies to a wide range of macOS versions. However, the interface or layout may differ slightly in older versions of macOS. Still, you should be able to locate the necessary options within the Keyboard preferences.