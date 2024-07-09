AOC monitors are widely recognized for their high-quality displays and user-friendly interface. However, users may encounter the message “input not supported” on their AOC monitor screens at times, which can be frustrating. In this article, we will address this issue directly and provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to remove the “input not supported” error from your AOC monitor.
How to remove input not supported in monitor AOC?
The following steps will help you remove the “input not supported” error on your AOC monitor:
1. Check the input source: Verify that the input source (such as HDMI, DVI, or VGA) you are using on your AOC monitor matches the source output from your computer or device.
2. Switch to a supported resolution: If the input source matches but you are still encountering the error, it might be due to an unsupported resolution. Change the resolution of your computer or device to a resolution that your AOC monitor supports.
3. Access the monitor menu: Use the physical buttons on your AOC monitor to access the monitor’s menu.
4. Select the input source: Navigate through the menu options and select the correct input source that matches the cable connection you are using. For example, if you are using an HDMI cable, select the HDMI input source.
5. Reset the monitor settings: If the issue persists, you can try resetting your monitor to its default settings. Look for the “Reset” or “Factory Reset” option in the monitor menu and select it.
6. Update graphics drivers: Outdated or incompatible graphics drivers can sometimes cause the “input not supported” error. Visit the website of your graphics card manufacturer, download the latest drivers, and install them on your computer.
7. Try a different cable: Faulty cables or loose connections can also lead to the error message. Try using a different cable or securely reconnecting the existing cable to resolve any potential issues.
8. Test your monitor on another device: Connect your AOC monitor to another computer or device to determine if the problem is specific to your computer or if it persists across multiple devices.
9. Check for firmware updates: Visit the AOC website and search for any available firmware updates for your specific monitor model. Follow the instructions provided by AOC to update the firmware if required.
10. Try a different monitor: If none of the above steps resolve the issue, connect a different monitor to your computer to determine if the problem is with your computer or the AOC monitor itself.
11. Contact customer support: If you have tried all the troubleshooting steps and are still experiencing the “input not supported” error, it might indicate a potential hardware issue with your AOC monitor. Contact AOC customer support for further assistance and possible warranty options.
12. Seek professional repair: In rare cases, if the error persists and your AOC monitor is out of warranty, you might want to consider seeking professional repair services for your monitor.
FAQs
1. How do I know which input source to choose?
To determine the correct input source, check the cable connection between your computer or device and the AOC monitor.
2. What can I do if I can’t access the monitor’s menu?
If you are unable to access the monitor’s menu using the physical buttons, consult the AOC user manual or visit their website for specific instructions on how to access the menu.
3. How can I check the supported resolutions of my AOC monitor?
Refer to the user manual or visit the AOC website for your specific model to find the supported resolutions.
4. Why should I update my graphics drivers?
Updating your graphics drivers ensures compatibility and may resolve any conflicts causing the “input not supported” error.
5. Can a faulty power source cause the “input not supported” error?
While rare, faulty power sources can potentially cause various errors, including the “input not supported” error. Consider testing your monitor with a different power source to eliminate this possibility.
6. Will a different HDMI cable fix the issue?
If the problem is due to a faulty or incompatible HDMI cable, using a different cable might resolve the issue.
7. How often should I update my monitor’s firmware?
Firmware updates are only necessary when available, and it is generally recommended to keep your monitor firmware up to date.
8. Can a damaged GPU cause the “input not supported” error?
A damaged or malfunctioning GPU (graphics processing unit) can potentially cause various display-related errors, including the “input not supported” error.
9. Does the “input not supported” error occur on all AOC monitors?
The “input not supported” error is not limited to AOC monitors and can occur on monitors from different manufacturers.
10. How long does it take to perform a factory reset on an AOC monitor?
The time required to perform a factory reset on an AOC monitor may vary depending on the model. Refer to the user manual or contact AOC customer support for specific instructions.
11. Can I fix the “input not supported” error myself?
Yes, by following the troubleshooting steps outlined in this article, you can often resolve the “input not supported” error on your AOC monitor on your own.
12. Is the “input not supported” error a serious issue?
The “input not supported” error is typically not a serious issue and can often be resolved by adjusting settings or ensuring compatibility between the input source and monitor.