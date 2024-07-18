**How to Remove Floating Keyboard on Android?**
If you use an Android device, you might have come across a floating keyboard at some point. Floating keyboards are essentially mini keyboards that hover above your screen, providing a convenient typing experience. However, some users may find them distracting or unnecessary. If you’re among those who prefer a more traditional keyboard, you’ll be glad to know that it’s possible to remove the floating keyboard on Android. In this article, we will discuss the steps you need to take to remove the floating keyboard and address some related frequently asked questions.
How to remove floating keyboard on Android?
The process to remove the floating keyboard on Android may vary slightly depending on the device and the keyboard app you are using. Generally, you can follow these steps:
1. Open any app that requires text input, such as a messaging app or a web browser.
2. Tap on the text field to make the keyboard appear.
3. Look for the keyboard icon at the bottom right or left corner of the keyboard. It may look like a keyboard with two squares or a keyboard with arrows.
4. Tap and hold on the icon for a few seconds.
5. A menu will appear with several options. Look for the option that says “Undock” or “Float” and tap on it.
6. The floating keyboard should disappear, and you should now have a standard keyboard on your Android device.
Remember, these steps are a general guideline, and the options may be named differently based on your device or keyboard app. If you can’t find the floating keyboard removal option with these steps, it’s recommended to refer to your device’s user manual or search online for specific instructions based on your device and keyboard app.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
**1. Can I remove the floating keyboard on all Android devices?**
Yes, most Android devices allow you to remove the floating keyboard. However, the steps might differ slightly, depending on the device and keyboard app.
**2. Why would I want to remove the floating keyboard?**
Some users find the floating keyboard distracting or prefer the familiarity of a standard keyboard. Removing the floating keyboard can provide a more traditional typing experience.
**3. Can I switch back to the floating keyboard if I change my mind?**
Yes, you can switch back to the floating keyboard by following the same steps mentioned above, but instead of selecting “Undock” or “Float,” you’ll need to choose “Dock” or a similar option.
**4. Will removing the floating keyboard affect my typing experience?**
No, removing the floating keyboard will not affect the overall typing experience on your Android device. You will still be able to use the standard keyboard for all your typing needs.
**5. What if I don’t see the keyboard icon on my keyboard?**
If you are unable to locate the keyboard icon, it’s possible that your keyboard app may not support a floating keyboard. In such cases, you won’t be able to remove the floating keyboard.
**6. Can I remove the floating keyboard permanently?**
Yes, removing the floating keyboard will switch your Android device’s keyboard to the standard mode permanently until you choose to enable floating keyboard mode again.
**7. Will removing the floating keyboard free up any storage space on my device?**
No, removing the floating keyboard does not free up any storage space on your Android device. It only changes the display mode of the keyboard.
**8. Will removing the floating keyboard affect other keyboard settings?**
No, removing the floating keyboard only affects the display mode and does not modify other settings such as autocorrect, word suggestions, or language preferences.
**9. Can I customize the floating keyboard if I choose to keep it?**
Yes, many keyboard apps allow you to customize the floating keyboard by changing themes, settings, and layouts.
**10. Can I resize the floating keyboard?**
Yes, some keyboard apps offer the ability to resize the floating keyboard to suit your preferences.
**11. Will removing the floating keyboard impact other apps on my Android device?**
Removing the floating keyboard will not impact other apps on your Android device. Its removal only affects the display and behavior of the keyboard.
**12. Is it possible to remove the floating keyboard on older Android versions?**
Yes, the ability to remove the floating keyboard is not restricted to specific Android versions. However, the steps might differ slightly based on the device and keyboard app you are using.