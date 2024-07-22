Samsung smartphones are known for their wide range of features, including a unique and versatile keyboard. While the Samsung keyboard offers a fun and expressive way to communicate with emojis, some users may prefer to remove them for various reasons. If you’re wondering how to remove emojis from your Samsung keyboard, you’ve come to the right place. We’ll walk you through the process step by step.
How to remove emoji from Samsung keyboard?
The procedure to remove emojis from the Samsung keyboard is relatively simple. Just follow these steps:
1. Open any app that requires the use of the keyboard, such as messaging or email.
2. Tap the text input field to bring up the keyboard.
3. Locate the emoji button on the toolbar at the bottom of the keyboard. It resembles a smiley face.
4. Press and hold the emoji button for a few seconds.
5. A pop-up menu will appear, displaying different options. Select the “Settings” gear icon located at the top-right corner of the menu.
6. The keyboard settings page will open, and you will see various options to customize your keyboard.
7. Scroll down to find the “Smart typing” section and tap on it.
8. Look for the “Predictive text” option and disable it by tapping the slider next to it.
9. Once you’ve disabled predictive text, the emojis will no longer appear in the suggestions above the keyboard.
By following these simple steps, you can remove the emojis from your Samsung keyboard and enjoy a more simplified and traditional typing experience.
FAQs:
1. Can I remove emojis permanently from my Samsung keyboard?
No, removing emojis from the Samsung keyboard is a temporary action. If you update your keyboard app or reset the keyboard settings, the emojis will reappear.
2. Where can I find the keyboard settings on my Samsung phone?
The keyboard settings are usually located in the system settings of your Samsung phone. You can access them by going to Settings > General Management > Language and Input > On-screen Keyboard > Samsung Keyboard.
3. Will disabling predictive text affect my typing experience?
Disabling predictive text will remove the suggestions above the keyboard, but it will not impact the accuracy or functionality of the keyboard itself.
4. Can I remove emojis from other keyboards on my Samsung phone?
Yes, you can remove emojis from other keyboards as well. The steps may vary slightly depending on the keyboard app you are using, but generally, you should be able to find the option in the keyboard’s settings.
5. What if I want to use emojis occasionally without permanently removing them?
You can still access emojis even after disabling predictive text. Simply tap the emoji button located on the keyboard toolbar whenever you want to use them.
6. Can I remove emojis from only certain apps?
No, removing emojis from the keyboard applies to all apps that use the Samsung keyboard as the input method.
7. Will removing emojis from the keyboard free up storage space?
No, removing emojis from the keyboard will not free up any storage space on your device as emojis are built-in system features.
8. How do I remove the emoji button itself from the keyboard toolbar?
Currently, the Samsung keyboard does not offer the option to remove the emoji button from the toolbar. You can, however, customize the toolbar by adding or removing other buttons.
9. Can I remove emojis from my Samsung phone but keep them on other devices?
No, removing emojis from the Samsung keyboard will affect all apps and devices using the Samsung keyboard as the input method.
10. Will removing emojis affect my ability to receive and view emojis from others?
No, removing emojis from your keyboard does not affect your ability to receive or view emojis from others. It only removes the capability to enter emojis using your keyboard.
11. Can I uninstall the Samsung keyboard app to remove emojis?
Uninstalling the Samsung keyboard app is not recommended, as it is an integral part of the Samsung user interface. Removing the app may cause instability and prevent you from using the keyboard altogether.
12. Can I replace the Samsung keyboard with a third-party keyboard app?
Yes, you can download and use third-party keyboard apps from the Play Store, which often provide more customization options, including the ability to remove emojis if desired.