How to remove dvorak keyboard Windows 10?

If you have previously installed the Dvorak keyboard layout on your Windows 10 computer but no longer need it or find it inconvenient, you may want to remove it from your system. Removing the Dvorak keyboard layout is relatively simple and can be done using the following steps:
Method 1: Remove Dvorak Keyboard Layout through Settings
1. Open the Settings menu on your Windows 10 computer by clicking on the Start button and then selecting the gear icon.
2. In the Settings window, click on “Time & Language”.
3. Click on “Language” from the left-hand side menu.
4. Under the “Preferred languages” section, click on the language for which you want to remove the Dvorak keyboard layout.
5. Click on “Options”.
6. Scroll down to the “Keyboards” section and click on the “Add a keyboard” button.
7. Look for “United States Dvorak” in the list of installed keyboard layouts, and click on it to select it.
8. Finally, click on the “Remove” button to remove the Dvorak keyboard layout from your Windows 10 computer.
Method 2: Remove Dvorak Keyboard Layout through Control Panel
1. Open the Control Panel on your Windows 10 computer by searching for it in the Start menu.
2. In the Control Panel window, select the “Clock and Region” option.
3. Click on “Language” or “Region and Language” (depending on your Control Panel view).
4. In the Language or Region and Language window, click on the “Change input methods” link.
5. The Input Methods tab will open. Under the “Installed services” section, click on the “Add” button.
6. Scroll down until you find “United States Dvorak” in the list of installed keyboard layouts, and select it.
7. Once selected, click on the “Remove” button.
8. Confirm your action by clicking “Yes”.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: How can I change the keyboard layout back to QWERTY on Windows 10?
A1: To switch the keyboard layout back to QWERTY, follow the same steps as removing the Dvorak keyboard layout and choose “United States – QWERTY” or your preferred keyboard layout instead.
Q2: Will removing the Dvorak keyboard layout affect any other settings on my computer?
A2: No, removing the Dvorak keyboard layout will only revert your keyboard settings back to the default layout and will not impact any other settings on your computer.
Q3: Can I add the Dvorak keyboard layout again in the future if I change my mind?
A3: Yes, you can add the Dvorak keyboard layout again by following the same steps mentioned above and selecting “United States Dvorak” during the installation process.
Q4: Are there any benefits to using the Dvorak keyboard layout?
A4: The Dvorak keyboard layout is designed to increase typing efficiency and reduce strain on the fingers. However, its benefits are subjective, and many users find it more convenient to stick with the standard QWERTY layout.
Q5: How do I know which keyboard layout I am currently using?
A5: You can check the currently active keyboard layout on the taskbar. The language abbreviation next to the time and date indicates the active keyboard layout.
Q6: Can I remove multiple keyboard layouts at once?
A6: Yes, you can remove multiple keyboard layouts simultaneously by selecting them during the removal process.
Q7: Will removing the Dvorak keyboard layout delete any of my data?
A7: No, removing the Dvorak keyboard layout will not affect any data on your computer. It is purely a preference-based change to your keyboard settings.
Q8: Can I remove the Dvorak keyboard layout if I am not using Windows 10?
A8: The steps mentioned above are specific to Windows 10. However, you can find similar settings to remove keyboard layouts in earlier versions of Windows and other operating systems.
Q9: Does the method to remove the Dvorak keyboard layout work for other languages too?
A9: Yes, you can follow the same steps to remove the Dvorak keyboard layout for any language on your Windows 10 computer.
Q10: Can I remove the Dvorak keyboard layout without administrative privileges?
A10: No, administrative privileges are typically required to make changes to the keyboard layouts on a Windows 10 computer.
Q11: What if I accidentally remove the wrong keyboard layout?
A11: If you accidentally remove a keyboard layout, you can always add it back using the same methods mentioned in this article.
Q12: How do I select a different default keyboard layout?
A12: To select a different default keyboard layout, navigate to the “Language” settings as mentioned above, select the preferred language, click on “Options,” and then click on “Set as default” under the desired keyboard layout.