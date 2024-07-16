How to remove .com from Samsung keyboard?

If you’ve recently updated your Samsung device or have purchased a new one, you might have noticed an annoying addition to the Samsung keyboard. The “.com” key that appears permanently on your keyboard can be a cause of frustration for many users. Fortunately, there are a few simple and effective methods to remove .com from the Samsung keyboard. In this article, we will guide you through the necessary steps to get rid of this unwanted feature.
Method 1: Customize the Keyboard Settings
The first approach involves customizing the keyboard settings on your Samsung device. Here’s how you can do it:
Step 1: Open Settings
Go to the home screen of your Samsung device and tap on the “Settings” app.
Step 2: Select General Management
Scroll down and find the “General Management” option. Tap on it to proceed.
Step 3: Access Language and Input
Within the General Management settings, locate and select “Language and Input.”
Step 4: Choose On-Screen Keyboard
Under the “Language and Input” menu, tap on “On-Screen Keyboard.”
Step 5: Select Samsung Keyboard
Within the On-Screen Keyboard menu, choose “Samsung Keyboard.”
Step 6: Tap on Smart Typing
Now, tap on the “Smart Typing” option.
Step 7: Disable “Shortcut Input”
Among the various options, you will find “Shortcut Input.” Tap on the toggle switch next to it to disable this feature.
Step 8: Save Changes and Exit
After disabling the “Shortcut Input” feature, make sure to save your changes and exit the settings menu. The .com key should no longer appear on your Samsung keyboard.
Method 2: Clear Samsung Keyboard App Data
If the first method does not work for you, clearing the Samsung Keyboard app data might solve the issue. Here’s what you need to do:
Step 1: Open Settings
Again, start by opening the “Settings” app on your Samsung device.
Step 2: Choose Apps
Scroll through the settings menu and locate the “Apps” option. Tap on it to proceed.
Step 3: Find Samsung Keyboard
Within the Apps menu, find and select “Samsung Keyboard.” If you cannot see it immediately, tap on the three-dot menu icon and choose “Show System Apps” or “All Apps” to display all the apps installed on your device.
Step 4: Select Storage
After selecting Samsung Keyboard, tap on the “Storage” option.
Step 5: Clear Data
Within the Storage settings, tap on the “Clear Data” button. Confirm the action when prompted.
Step 6: Restart Your Device
Once you’ve cleared the Samsung Keyboard app data, restart your device and check if the .com key has been removed.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I remove the .com key permanently?
Yes, by following the methods mentioned above, you can successfully remove the .com key from your Samsung keyboard permanently.
2. Will these methods work on all Samsung devices?
Yes, the methods mentioned in this article work on most Samsung devices running recent versions of the Android operating system.
3. How can I bring back the .com key if needed?
If you need the .com key back, you can enable it by reversing the steps mentioned in Method 1 or by resetting the Samsung Keyboard app settings.
4. Is it possible to remove other keys as well?
No, the Samsung keyboard customization options generally do not allow removal of other keys besides the .com key.
5. Will clearing the Samsung Keyboard app data affect my other keyboard settings?
No, clearing the Samsung Keyboard app data will only reset the keyboard to the default settings. Your other keyboard settings and preferences will remain unchanged.
6. Can I remove other shortcut keys using these methods?
No, the methods mentioned in this article are specifically for removing the .com key from the Samsung keyboard.
7. Do I need to have administrative access to perform these steps?
No, you do not need administrative access or special permissions to remove the .com key from your Samsung keyboard.
8. Can I use a third-party keyboard app to avoid this issue?
Yes, you can install and use third-party keyboard apps from the Google Play Store to overcome this issue.
9. Will updating my device remove the .com key?
No, updating your device will not remove the .com key. You need to manually follow the methods mentioned in this article.
10. Can I remove .com from other keyboard brands?
These methods are specific to Samsung Keyboard. Other keyboard brands may have different settings and customization options.
11. Will removing the .com key affect my typing experience?
No, removing the .com key will not affect your typing experience. It simply eliminates the possibility of accidentally pressing the key.
12. Can I remove the .com key on older Samsung devices?
Yes, you can try the methods mentioned in this article on older Samsung devices as well. However, the menu options might vary slightly depending on the specific device model and Android version.