How to Remove Bitmoji from Keyboard: Step-by-Step Guide
Bitmoji, the personalized avatar app, has gained immense popularity due to its ability to create fun and expressive stickers. These stickers can be used in various messaging apps, including the keyboard on your smartphone. However, some users may find Bitmoji stickers overwhelming or simply want to remove them from their keyboard. If you’re wondering how to remove Bitmoji from your keyboard, follow this step-by-step guide, and you’ll be back to your regular keyboard in no time.
Before we delve into the steps, it’s important to note that the process may vary slightly depending on the device and keyboard app you’re using. However, the general steps should work for most smartphones and keyboard applications. Now, let’s get started:
1. **Open the Keyboard Settings**: First, head to the settings on your smartphone and find the section related to keyboards. Depending on your device, this might be labeled as “Language and Input” or “General Management.”
2. **Manage Keyboards**: Once you’re in the keyboard settings, you’ll find a section titled “Keyboards” or “Virtual Keyboard.” Tap on it to proceed.
3. **Select Your Keyboard App**: In the keyboards menu, you’ll see a list of installed keyboard apps on your device. Find the one that includes Bitmoji and select it.
4. **Disable Bitmoji**: After selecting the keyboard app, you’ll see a list of permissions and settings related to it. Look for the option to disable Bitmoji or stickers and turn it off. This step may be labeled differently depending on the keyboard app, but it generally involves disabling any features related to Bitmoji integration.
5. **Switch Back to Default Keyboard**: Optionally, if you prefer to use your device’s default keyboard or another keyboard app, you can switch between them in the keyboard settings menu. Simply select your preferred keyboard and enable it.
Now that you’ve successfully removed Bitmoji from your keyboard, let’s address some frequently asked questions related to this topic:
FAQs:
1. How do I remove Bitmoji from Gboard?
To remove Bitmoji from Gboard, open the Gboard app, go to the preferences, select “Keyboard layout,” and disable the “Bitmoji” option.
2. Can I remove Bitmoji from my iPhone keyboard?
Yes, you can. Open the settings on your iPhone, go to “General,” select “Keyboards,” choose the Bitmoji keyboard, and toggle off the “Allow Full Access” option.
3. Are Bitmoji stickers available on all keyboards?
No, Bitmoji stickers are exclusive to certain keyboards and apps that have integrated Bitmoji. However, they are widely available on popular keyboards like Gboard, SwiftKey, and Bitmoji Keyboard.
4. Can I remove Bitmoji stickers without removing the entire keyboard?
Yes, in most cases, you can disable Bitmoji integration without removing the entire keyboard. Simply follow the steps mentioned above to disable the Bitmoji feature.
5. How do I remove Bitmoji suggestions from my keyboard?
To remove Bitmoji suggestions on your keyboard, open the keyboard settings, go to the app’s settings, find the “Suggestions” or “Predictive Text” section, and disable Bitmoji.
6. Will removing Bitmoji affect my other personalized emojis?
No, removing Bitmoji stickers from your keyboard will not affect any other personalized emojis or settings. It only removes the Bitmoji integration from the keyboard.
7. How do I reinstall Bitmoji on my keyboard?
To reinstall Bitmoji on your keyboard, simply reverse the process by going to the keyboard settings, selecting the desired keyboard app, and enabling the Bitmoji or stickers option.
8. Can I remove Bitmoji from a specific messaging app only?
Unfortunately, removing Bitmoji from a specific messaging app is not possible. Disabling Bitmoji generally affects the keyboard system-wide.
9. Will removing Bitmoji free up storage on my device?
No, removing Bitmoji from your keyboard will not free up any storage on your device. It only changes the functionality of the keyboard app.
10. Can I still use Bitmoji in the Bitmoji app after removing it from my keyboard?
Absolutely! Removing Bitmoji from your keyboard does not affect the Bitmoji app. You can continue using it and creating personalized avatars as usual.
11. Are there alternative customized sticker apps?
Yes, if you’re looking for alternative customized sticker apps, you can explore apps like Swiftmoji, Bit Emoji, and Emoji Me Face Maker.
12. How do I remove Bitmoji from Bitmoji Keyboard?
To remove Bitmoji from the Bitmoji Keyboard, open the keyboard settings, select the Bitmoji Keyboard, and disable it. Additionally, you can remove the app altogether if you no longer wish to use it.
Now that you know how to remove Bitmoji from your keyboard, you can customize your virtual typing experience according to your preferences. Whether you prefer a minimalistic keyboard or other personalized emojis, follow the steps above, and enjoy using your keyboard without Bitmoji distractions.