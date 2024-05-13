Afrikaans is a popular keyboard language that allows users to type in the Afrikaans language. However, if you no longer need the Afrikaans keyboard or if you accidentally added it and want to remove it, you can easily make the necessary adjustments. In this article, we will guide you through the process of removing the Afrikaans keyboard from your device.
How to remove Afrikaans keyboard?
The following steps will help you remove the Afrikaans keyboard from your device:
1. Android Devices:
– Open the Settings menu on your Android device.
– Go to “System” or “General Management,” depending on your Android version.
– Tap on “Language & Input” or “Language & Keyboard.”
– Select “Virtual Keyboard” or “On-screen Keyboard.”
– Tap on “Manage Keyboards.”
– Find the Afrikaans keyboard from the list and toggle it off to disable it.
2. iOS Devices:
– Open the Settings app on your iOS device.
– Go to “General” and select “Keyboard.”
– Tap on “Keyboards.”
– Find the Afrikaans keyboard from the list and swipe left on it.
– Tap on the “Delete” button to remove the Afrikaans keyboard.
3. Windows 10 Computers:
– Press the Windows key + I on your keyboard to open the Settings app.
– Go to “Time & Language.”
– Select “Language” from the left-hand side menu.
– Under “Preferred languages,” click on the Afrikaans language.
– Click on the “Remove” button.
– Confirm the removal by clicking on “Yes.”
4. macOS Computers:
– Click on the Apple menu and select “System Preferences.”
– Choose “Keyboard.”
– Click on the “Input Sources” tab.
– Find the Afrikaans keyboard from the list.
– Select the Afrikaans keyboard and click on the “-” button to remove it.
FAQs about removing the Afrikaans keyboard:
1.
How do I add the Afrikaans keyboard back if I change my mind?
To add the Afrikaans keyboard back to your device, simply follow the steps provided earlier but toggle the keyboard on instead of off.
2.
I can’t find the Afrikaans keyboard in my language settings. What should I do?
Make sure that you have installed the Afrikaans language pack on your device. If it’s not available, you may need to download it from an official source or enable it through system updates.
3.
Can I remove other keyboards in addition to Afrikaans?
Yes, you can remove any unwanted keyboards following a similar process to the one outlined above.
4.
Will removing the Afrikaans keyboard delete my previously typed Afrikaans texts?
No, removing the keyboard will not delete any previously typed text. It only disables the keyboard from the input options.
5.
Is it possible to remove the Afrikaans keyboard on a temporary basis?
Yes, you can simply toggle off the Afrikaans keyboard whenever you don’t need it and toggle it back on when you need to use it again.
6.
Can I remove the Afrikaans keyboard if it is set as the default keyboard?
Yes, you can remove the Afrikaans keyboard even if it is set as the default keyboard. However, you will need to set another keyboard as the default after removing Afrikaans.
7.
Do I lose any other language functionality by removing the Afrikaans keyboard?
No, removing the Afrikaans keyboard will not affect the functionality of other language keyboards or settings on your device.
8.
Will removing the Afrikaans keyboard save storage space on my device?
No, removing the Afrikaans keyboard will not free up any significant amount of storage space on your device.
9.
Can I remove the Afrikaans keyboard without an internet connection?
Yes, you can remove the Afrikaans keyboard without an internet connection. It is a local setting on your device.
10.
Will removing the Afrikaans keyboard affect spell-checking in Afrikaans?
If you remove the Afrikaans keyboard, the spell-checking functionality for Afrikaans may also be disabled. You can re-enable it by adding the Afrikaans keyboard back.
11.
Are there any shortcuts to removing the Afrikaans keyboard?
No, the process outlined above is the standard way to remove a keyboard from various devices.
12.
By following these instructions, you should be able to remove the Afrikaans keyboard from your device. Remember that the process may vary slightly depending on your device’s operating system, but the general steps provided above should guide you in the right direction.