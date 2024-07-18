How to Reinstall Keyboard Driver Windows 11?
The keyboard driver plays a vital role in allowing your keyboard to communicate with your computer. Sometimes, issues may arise that require you to reinstall the keyboard driver in order to restore its functionality. If you’re facing any problems with your keyboard, here is a step-by-step guide on how to reinstall the keyboard driver in Windows 11:
1. **Access Device Manager:** Press the Windows key + X on your keyboard and select “Device Manager” from the menu that appears.
2. **Expand Keyboards category:** In the Device Manager window, locate and click on the arrow next to the “Keyboards” category to expand it.
3. **Uninstall the keyboard driver:** Right-click on the keyboard driver listed under the expanded Keyboards category and select “Uninstall device” from the context menu.
4. **Confirm uninstallation:** A prompt will appear asking you to confirm the uninstallation. Check the box next to “Delete the driver software for this device” and click on “Uninstall” to proceed.
5. **Restart your computer:** After the uninstallation process is complete, restart your computer to allow Windows to automatically reinstall the keyboard driver.
6. **Automatic driver installation:** Once your computer restarts, it will automatically detect the missing driver and reinstall it. Wait for Windows to complete the installation process.
7. **Update the driver (optional):** If the automatic installation didn’t resolve your keyboard issues, you can try updating the driver. Right-click on the keyboard driver in the Device Manager and select “Update driver” from the context menu. Follow the on-screen instructions to update the driver either manually or automatically.
8. **Restart your computer again:** After updating the driver, restart your computer once more for the changes to take effect.
FAQs
1. How can I access Device Manager in Windows 11?
To access Device Manager in Windows 11, press the Windows key + X on your keyboard and select “Device Manager” from the menu.
2. Why would I need to reinstall the keyboard driver?
Reinstalling the keyboard driver can help resolve issues such as unresponsive keys, incorrect characters, or keyboard connectivity problems.
3. What happens when I uninstall the keyboard driver?
Uninstalling the keyboard driver removes it from your system. However, Windows will automatically reinstall the driver upon restarting your computer.
4. Will reinstalling the keyboard driver delete my files?
No, reinstalling the keyboard driver will not delete any of your files. It only removes the driver software and replaces it with a fresh copy.
5. Can I use an external keyboard while reinstalling the driver?
Yes, if you have an external keyboard, you can connect it to your computer and use it during the driver reinstallation process.
6. What if Windows fails to automatically reinstall the keyboard driver?
If Windows fails to automatically reinstall the keyboard driver, you can manually download the driver from the manufacturer’s website and install it.
7. Is it necessary to update the keyboard driver after reinstalling?
Updating the keyboard driver is optional but can be helpful in case the automatic installation doesn’t resolve your keyboard issues.
8. How can I update the keyboard driver manually?
To update the keyboard driver manually, right-click on it in Device Manager, select “Update driver,” and then choose the option to browse your computer for the driver software.
9. Why does my keyboard driver keep getting corrupted?
Keyboard driver corruption can occur due to various reasons, such as outdated drivers, software conflicts, or malware infections.
10. Can I reinstall the keyboard driver on a laptop?
Yes, these instructions apply to both desktop and laptop computers running Windows 11.
11. Do I need an internet connection to reinstall the keyboard driver?
No, you don’t need an internet connection to reinstall the keyboard driver. Windows will use the existing driver files unless you choose to update the driver.
12. What if reinstalling the keyboard driver doesn’t fix my issue?
If reinstalling the keyboard driver doesn’t fix your issue, you may need to consider other troubleshooting steps, such as checking for hardware problems or performing a system restore.