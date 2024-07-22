How to reformat a external hard drive Windows 10?

External hard drives are widely used for data storage and backup purposes. However, there might be instances where you need to reformat your external hard drive in Windows 10. Reformatting an external hard drive can be done using different methods depending on your requirements. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to reformat an external hard drive in Windows 10.
Why would you want to reformat an external hard drive?
There could be several reasons for wanting to reformat an external hard drive in Windows 10:
- Resolving compatibility issues
- Removing viruses or malware
- Fixing file system errors
- Preparing the drive for a fresh start
**How to reformat an external hard drive in Windows 10?**
If you are sure that you want to reformat your external hard drive, follow these steps:
- Connect the external hard drive to your computer.
- Open “File Explorer” by pressing the Windows key + E.
- In the File Explorer window, locate the external hard drive under “This PC” or “My Computer”.
- Right-click on the external hard drive and select “Format” from the drop-down menu.
- A new window will appear titled “Format External Hard Drive”.
- Ensure that the correct external hard drive is selected for formatting.
- Choose the file system you want to use (NTFS is recommended for Windows 10).
- Set the allocation unit size based on your needs (the default option is usually fine).
- Type a desired name for your external hard drive in the “Volume label” field.
- Check the box next to “Quick Format” if you want to perform a quick format. However, if you have concerns about bad sectors, uncheck the box to perform a full format.
- Double-check the formatting settings and click on the “Start” button.
- Windows 10 will display a warning window, notifying you that all data on the external hard drive will be erased. Confirm by clicking “OK”.
- The formatting process will begin, and a progress bar will indicate the status.
- Once the formatting process completes, you will see a message confirming the successful reformatting of your external hard drive.
FAQs about reformatting an external hard drive in Windows 10:
1. How long does it take to reformat an external hard drive in Windows 10?
The time taken to reformat an external hard drive depends on its size and the formatting options selected. Generally, it takes a few minutes to a couple of hours.
2. What happens to the data on the external hard drive during reformatting?
Reformatting permanently erases all data on the external hard drive. Therefore, it is essential to backup any important files before proceeding.
3. Can I reformat an external hard drive using the Command Prompt?
Yes, you can reformat an external hard drive using Command Prompt. Use the “format” command followed by the appropriate drive letter and formatting options.
4. Will reformatting an external hard drive remove viruses?
Reformatting will remove viruses and malware, along with all other data on the external hard drive. It is recommended to run an antivirus scan after reformatting.
5. Can I cancel the formatting process?
Yes, you can cancel the formatting process by clicking the “Cancel” button if it is available. However, all data on the external hard drive will still be erased.
6. Do I need to disconnect the external hard drive after formatting?
After formatting, it is safe to disconnect the external hard drive from your computer. Before disconnecting, make sure all data transfers or processes involving the drive are complete.
7. Can I reformat the external hard drive on a different operating system?
Yes, you can reformat the external hard drive on a different operating system, but make sure to choose a file system compatible with both operating systems.
8. Will reformatting an external hard drive fix bad sectors?
Reformatting won’t fix bad sectors. However, a full format may help identify bad sectors and prevent data loss by marking them as unusable.
9. Is it possible to recover data from a reformatted external hard drive?
Reformatted data is usually difficult to recover using standard methods. It is recommended to use specialized data recovery tools if you need to retrieve lost data.
10. Can I use a reformatted external hard drive on a Mac?
After reformatting to a compatible file system like exFAT, you can use the external hard drive on both Windows and Mac systems.
11. Should I remove all partitions before reformatting?
Removing partitions is not necessary for reformatting an external hard drive. The reformatting process will override all existing partitions.
12. Will reformatting a damaged external hard drive repair it?
Reformatting might solve minor issues with a damaged external hard drive, but it is not a guaranteed solution for severe physical or mechanical damage.
Remember, reformatting an external hard drive will erase all data, so ensure you have a backup of any important files before proceeding. Following the steps mentioned above, you can easily reformat your external hard drive in Windows 10 and get it ready for your specific needs.