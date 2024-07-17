How to reduce the CPU usage in Windows 11?

How to Reduce CPU Usage in Windows 11?
Reducing CPU usage in Windows 11 can help improve the performance of your computer and prevent it from overheating. There are several steps you can take to decrease CPU usage in Windows 11 and optimize your system.
1. Update your Windows 11
Ensuring that you have the latest updates installed on your Windows 11 system can help improve overall performance and reduce CPU usage.
2. Close unnecessary programs
Having multiple programs running in the background can increase CPU usage. Close any programs that you are not using to free up CPU resources.
3. Disable startup programs
Some programs automatically start when Windows is booted, increasing CPU usage. Disable unnecessary startup programs to reduce CPU load.
4. Use Task Manager to identify high CPU usage programs
Monitor your system’s CPU usage using Task Manager and identify any programs that are using high CPU resources. You can then close or uninstall these programs to reduce CPU usage.
5. Update device drivers
Outdated or faulty device drivers can cause high CPU usage. Update your device drivers to ensure that they are functioning properly and not putting unnecessary strain on your CPU.
6. Adjust power settings
Changing your power settings to a more energy-efficient mode can help reduce CPU usage. Selecting a power plan that prioritizes performance over energy savings can improve system performance.
7. Run a malware scan
Malware or viruses running on your system can greatly increase CPU usage. Run a malware scan using Windows Defender or a trusted antivirus program to remove any malicious software.
8. Disable unnecessary Windows features
Some Windows features and services may be running in the background and consuming CPU resources. Disable any features or services that you do not need to reduce CPU usage.
9. Increase virtual memory
Increasing the virtual memory on your system can help alleviate CPU usage when running multiple programs or processes simultaneously. Adjust the virtual memory settings in Windows 11 to optimize performance.
10. Defragment your hard drive
Over time, files on your hard drive can become fragmented, leading to increased CPU usage when accessing data. Run a disk defragmentation tool to organize and optimize your hard drive for better performance.
11. Limit background apps and processes
Limiting the number of background apps and processes running on your system can help reduce CPU usage. Close any unnecessary apps and processes to free up CPU resources.
12. Disable animations and visual effects
Visual effects and animations in Windows 11 can consume CPU resources. Disabling unnecessary animations and visual effects can help decrease CPU usage and improve system performance.
By following these steps and implementing these tips, you can effectively reduce CPU usage in Windows 11 and optimize the performance of your computer. Regularly monitoring your system’s CPU usage and taking proactive measures to reduce it can help ensure that your system runs smoothly and efficiently.