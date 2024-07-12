How to reduce CPU usage of chrome?

If you are experiencing high CPU usage while using Google Chrome, there are several steps you can take to help reduce it. High CPU usage can slow down your computer and make browsing the web a frustrating experience. Luckily, there are some simple solutions you can try to reduce Chrome’s CPU usage and improve your browsing experience.
1. Disable unnecessary extensions
One of the most common causes of high CPU usage in Chrome is having too many extensions running at once. Extensions can consume a lot of resources, especially if they are poorly optimized. To reduce CPU usage, go to the Chrome menu, select “More tools,” then “Extensions,” and disable or remove any extensions that you do not need.
2. Update Chrome
Outdated versions of Chrome can be prone to bugs and performance issues, which can lead to higher CPU usage. Make sure your Chrome browser is up to date by clicking on the three dots in the top right corner, selecting “Help,” then “About Google Chrome.” Chrome will automatically check for updates and install them if necessary.
3. Close unused tabs
Having too many tabs open in Chrome can consume a lot of CPU resources, even if you are not actively using them. Close any tabs that you are not using to reduce CPU usage. You can also use extensions like The Great Suspender to automatically suspend inactive tabs and reduce memory usage.
4. Use Chrome’s built-in task manager
Chrome has a built-in task manager that allows you to see which tabs and extensions are using the most CPU resources. You can access the task manager by pressing Shift + Esc or going to the Chrome menu, selecting “More tools,” then “Task manager.” From there, you can identify and close any tabs or extensions that are causing high CPU usage.
5. Enable hardware acceleration
Enabling hardware acceleration in Chrome can help offload some of the graphics processing tasks to your computer’s GPU, reducing CPU usage. To enable hardware acceleration, go to the Chrome menu, select “Settings,” then scroll down to the “System” section and toggle on the “Use hardware acceleration when available” option.
6. Clear browsing data
Over time, your browsing history, cookies, and cache can accumulate and take up valuable memory and CPU resources. Clearing your browsing data regularly can help reduce CPU usage in Chrome. Go to the Chrome menu, select “More tools,” then “Clear browsing data,” and choose the data you want to clear.
7. Disable unnecessary plugins
Just like extensions, plugins can also consume a significant amount of CPU resources in Chrome. Go to the Chrome menu, select “Settings,” then “Extensions,” and disable any plugins that you do not need. Be sure to only keep essential plugins enabled to reduce CPU usage.
8. Adjust Chrome settings
You can adjust Chrome settings to optimize performance and reduce CPU usage. Go to the Chrome menu, select “Settings,” then click on “Advanced” to access more settings. From there, you can disable features like “Predict network actions to improve page load performance” and “Continue running background apps when Google Chrome is closed” to reduce CPU usage.
9. Restart Chrome
If you notice high CPU usage in Chrome, try restarting the browser. Sometimes, a simple restart can help refresh Chrome and reduce CPU usage. Close all Chrome windows and reopen the browser to see if CPU usage has improved.
10. Check for malware
Malware or viruses can also cause high CPU usage in Chrome. Run a full system scan with your antivirus software to check for any potential threats. If malware is detected, remove it to improve Chrome’s performance and reduce CPU usage.
11. Use a lighter alternative
If you have tried all the above solutions and are still experiencing high CPU usage in Chrome, consider using a lighter alternative browser. Browsers like Firefox or Opera are known for being less resource-intensive and may help reduce CPU usage on your computer.
12. Upgrade your hardware
If you are using an older computer with limited hardware resources, upgrading your hardware can help reduce CPU usage in Chrome. Consider adding more RAM or upgrading to a faster CPU to improve Chrome’s performance and reduce CPU usage.