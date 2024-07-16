How to reduce CPU usage obs?

One common issue that OBS users may encounter is high CPU usage, which can lead to dropped frames or laggy streams. Fortunately, there are several steps you can take to reduce CPU usage in OBS and improve the performance of your streams:
**1. Lower your Video Resolution:** One of the most effective ways to reduce CPU usage in OBS is to lower the resolution of your video output. Streaming in a lower resolution will require less processing power from your CPU, resulting in lower CPU usage.
2. **Adjust your Frame Rate:** Lowering the frame rate of your stream can also help reduce CPU usage in OBS. Consider streaming at 30 frames per second instead of 60 to lessen the strain on your CPU.
3. **Use Hardware Encoding:** If your CPU is struggling to keep up with encoding, consider using hardware encoding instead. This offloads the encoding process to your GPU, which can result in lower CPU usage.
4. **Close Unnecessary Programs:** Make sure to close any unnecessary programs running in the background while streaming. These programs can take up valuable CPU resources and impact the performance of OBS.
5. **Disable Browser Sources:** Browser sources in OBS can be quite intensive on your CPU, especially if you have multiple sources active. Try disabling browser sources or opt for static images instead.
6. **Limit Stream Effects:** While stream effects can enhance the look of your stream, they can also increase CPU usage. Limit the number of effects you use or opt for simpler effects to reduce strain on your CPU.
7. **Optimize Scene Layout:** Organize your scenes in OBS to minimize the number of sources and transitions used. Keeping your scenes simple and clean can help reduce CPU usage.
8. **Update OBS and Drivers:** Make sure that you are using the latest version of OBS and that your GPU drivers are up to date. Updates often include performance improvements and bug fixes that can help reduce CPU usage.
9. **Reduce Bitrate:** Lowering the bitrate of your stream can help reduce CPU usage in OBS. Experiment with different bitrate settings to find the balance between video quality and CPU usage.
10. **Use a Dedicated Streaming PC:** If you have the resources, consider using a dedicated streaming PC to offload the encoding process from your main PC. This can significantly reduce CPU usage and improve stream performance.
11. **Monitor CPU Usage:** Keep an eye on your CPU usage while streaming to identify any spikes or patterns. This can help you pinpoint specific sources or settings that may be causing high CPU usage in OBS.
12. **Optimize OBS Settings:** Take the time to review and optimize your OBS settings for performance. Adjust settings such as encoding, output resolution, and audio bitrate to find the best balance between video quality and CPU usage.
By following these tips and making adjustments to your OBS settings, you can effectively reduce CPU usage and improve the overall performance of your streams. Experiment with different settings and monitor your CPU usage to find the optimal configuration for your setup.