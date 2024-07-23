How to recover Windows product key from unbootable hard drive?

Are you experiencing difficulties accessing your Windows product key due to an unbootable hard drive? Don’t worry; there are ways to recover your product key even without a functional operating system. In this article, we will explore different methods to retrieve your Windows product key and address some commonly asked questions about this topic.
Method 1: Using Keyfinder Software
One of the easiest ways to recover your Windows product key is by utilizing keyfinder software. These applications are specifically designed to retrieve product keys from your computer’s registry. Follow these steps to recover your key:
1. Start by downloading and installing a reputable keyfinder software like “ProduKey” or “Belarc Advisor.”
2. Once installed, run the keyfinder program and allow it to scan your unbootable hard drive.
3. The software should display the Windows product key along with other relevant information.
Method 2: Extracting Product Key from Unbootable Hard Drive
If you are unable to use keyfinder software or prefer a manual approach, you can extract the product key directly from the unbootable hard drive using another working computer. Follow these steps:
1. Remove the unbootable hard drive from your computer and connect it as a secondary drive to a working Windows PC.
2. Open File Explorer and navigate to the unbootable hard drive. You might need to assign a drive letter to access it properly.
3. Using a tool like “ProduKey” or “ShowKeyPlus,” scan the connected hard drive to retrieve the Windows product key.
Method 3: Checking Documentation and Packaging
If the previous methods fail, you might still be able to recover your Windows product key from your computer’s documentation or original packaging. Look for a sticker or label on your computer that displays the 25-character alphanumeric key. Additionally, check any manuals or documents that came with the computer for the product key information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I recover my Windows product key without a working computer?
Yes, by using method 3 mentioned above, you can retrieve the product key from the computer’s documentation or original packaging.
Q2: Is there a way to recover the product key from a crashed hard drive?
Yes, if the hard drive is physically functional, you can still access the data stored on it by connecting it as a secondary drive to another working computer.
Q3: Are there any free keyfinder software available?
Yes, many keyfinder software is available for free. Popular options include “ProduKey,” “Belarc Advisor,” and “ShowKeyPlus.”
Q4: Can I recover the product key from a Mac computer?
No, the methods mentioned in this article are applicable only to Windows computers.
Q5: What should I do if the product key is not retrievable?
If none of the above methods work, you may need to contact Microsoft support for further assistance in recovering your product key.
Q6: Is it legal to use keyfinder software for recovering product keys?
Yes, it is legal to use keyfinder software to recover product keys on your own devices. However, using such software to retrieve product keys from other people’s devices without permission is illegal.
Q7: Can I use the recovered product key for reinstallation?
Yes, you can use the recovered product key to reinstall Windows on the same computer or to transfer your license to another device, depending on the type of license you possess.
Q8: What if I lost my Windows product key and need to reinstall the operating system?
If you have lost your Windows product key and do not have a backup, you will need to contact Microsoft support for assistance in retrieving or obtaining a new product key.
Q9: Are there any alternative methods for recovering the product key?
Apart from the methods mentioned in this article, other options include using command prompt commands, accessing the key from your Microsoft account, or utilizing third-party recovery tools.
Q10: Can I use the recovered product key on multiple devices?
It depends on the type of Windows license you have. If you possess a retail license, you can transfer the key to another device. However, OEM licenses are typically tied to the original hardware and cannot be transferred.
Q11: Is it possible to recover a Windows 10 product key from an unbootable hard drive?
Yes, the methods described in this article are applicable to Windows 10 as well as previous versions of Windows.
Q12: Is recovering the product key the same as activating Windows?
No, recovering the product key allows you to retrieve the alphanumeric code used to activate Windows. Activation is a separate process involving the input of this key to validate your operating system’s license.