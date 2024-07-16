How to recover missing files on external hard drive?
It can be frustrating when important files go missing from your external hard drive. However, there are steps you can take to recover those missing files and restore your peace of mind.
One of the most effective methods to recover missing files on an external hard drive is to use data recovery software. These tools are designed specifically to retrieve lost or deleted files and can often recover data from various storage devices, including external hard drives. Here’s a step-by-step guide:
Step 1: Stop using the external hard drive
As soon as you realize that files are missing, stop using the external hard drive to prevent any further data loss. Continuing to use the drive could overwrite the missing files and make them irrecoverable.
Step 2: Connect the external hard drive to your computer
Ensure that the external hard drive is properly connected to your computer and recognized by the operating system.
Step 3: Choose a reliable data recovery software
Research and select a reputable data recovery software that suits your needs. There are several options available, such as EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard, Recuva, or Stellar Data Recovery.
Step 4: Install and run the data recovery software
Follow the instructions provided by the chosen software to install it on your computer. Launch the software once the installation is complete.
Step 5: Select the external hard drive for scanning
Within the data recovery software, choose the external hard drive as the target location for scanning and recovering the missing files.
Step 6: Start the scanning process
Initiate the scanning process through the software. The duration of the scan may vary depending on the size of the external hard drive and the number of missing files.
Step 7: Preview and recover the missing files
Once the scanning process is complete, the software will display a list of recoverable files. Preview them to ensure they are intact and select the ones you wish to recover. Choose a safe location on your computer or another storage device to save the recovered files.
Step 8: Safely eject the external hard drive
After successfully recovering the missing files, safely eject the external hard drive from your computer.
FAQs about recovering missing files on an external hard drive:
1. Can data recovery software recover all types of files?
Yes, data recovery software has the ability to recover various types of files, such as documents, photos, videos, audio files, and more.
2. What if the external hard drive is not being recognized by my computer?
If your computer fails to recognize the external hard drive, try connecting it to a different USB port, using a different cable, or testing it on another computer. If the drive is still not detected, it may require professional assistance.
3. Can I recover files from a physically damaged external hard drive?
In cases where the external hard drive is physically damaged, data recovery might be more challenging. Consulting a professional data recovery service is recommended.
4. Are there any free data recovery software options available?
Yes, there are free data recovery software options available, such as Recuva and TestDisk. However, the features and recovery capabilities of free software are often limited compared to paid versions.
5. Does using data recovery software guarantee 100% file recovery?
While data recovery software can be highly effective, there is no guarantee of 100% file recovery. The success of recovery depends on several factors, including the extent of data loss and the actions taken after file deletion.
6. Can deleted files be recovered even after emptying the recycle bin?
Yes, data recovery software can often recover deleted files even after emptying the recycle bin. When a file is deleted, it is not immediately removed from the storage but becomes inaccessible. However, the chances of recovery decrease the longer you wait.
7. Should I avoid using the external hard drive until the missing files are recovered?
Yes, it is crucial to avoid using the external hard drive until the missing files are recovered. Continued usage may lead to overwriting the deleted files, making them permanently irrecoverable.
8. Is it possible to recover files from a formatted external hard drive?
Yes, data recovery software can often recover files from a formatted external hard drive. Formatting erases the file system, but the actual data may still be present on the drive until overwritten.
9. Can I recover files from a password-protected external hard drive?
Yes, data recovery software can often recover files from a password-protected external hard drive. However, you may need to provide the password during the recovery process.
10. What should I do if the recovered files are corrupted?
If the recovered files are corrupted, try using different data recovery software or consult a professional data recovery service. Corruption can sometimes occur if the files were partially overwritten or damaged before recovery.
11. How can I prevent future data loss on my external hard drive?
To prevent future data loss, regularly backup your files to another storage device or use cloud storage. Additionally, handle your external hard drive with care, protecting it from physical damage or malware.
12. Can I recover files from a broken external hard drive?
If an external hard drive is physically broken and cannot be repaired, data recovery becomes extremely challenging. Professional data recovery services may be able to help in such cases, but there is no guarantee of success.