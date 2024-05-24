How to recover formatted hard drive mac?

Formatting a hard drive is a common activity that Mac users often perform to prepare their storage device for a fresh start or to resolve some issues. However, there are instances when you accidentally format a hard drive containing important data, leaving you with a sinking feeling that everything is lost forever. But fear not, because there are ways to recover a formatted hard drive on Mac and salvage your precious files. In this article, we will explore a step-by-step guide on how to recover a formatted hard drive on Mac and provide answers to some related FAQs along the way.
The Step-by-Step Guide to Recover a Formatted Hard Drive on Mac
1. **Stop Writing New Data:** After formatting your hard drive, it’s crucial to stop using it to prevent overwriting the lost data. Any new data written on the formatted drive decreases the chances of successful recovery.
2. **Backup Your Drive:** If you have a recent backup copy of your data, proceed to restore it using Time Machine or any other backup software.
3. **Use Data Recovery Software:** If you don’t have a backup, the best option is to use data recovery software. Several reliable tools such as Disk Drill, EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard, and Stellar Data Recovery are available for Mac.
4. **Download and Install a Data Recovery Tool:** Go to the website of the data recovery software you have chosen. Download and install it on a different storage device or separate partition. Avoid downloading it directly onto the formatted drive to ensure best results.
5. **Launch the Recovery Software:** Open the data recovery tool and grant all the necessary permissions required to access your storage devices.
6. **Choose the Formatted Drive:** Select the formatted drive from which you want to recover the lost data.
7. **Scan the Drive:** Initiate a scan on the formatted drive to locate the recoverable files. This scanning process may take some time, depending on the size of the drive.
8. **Preview the Recoverable Data:** After the scanning is complete, the recovery tool will provide a preview of the recoverable files. Take your time to browse through the files and ensure your important data is intact.
9. **Recover the Data:** Select the files you want to recover and specify a safe location to restore them. It is advisable to choose a different drive as the destination.
10. **Wait for the Recovery Process:** The software will start recovering your selected files. Depending on the size and number of files, this process may also take some time.
11. **Verify the Recovered Data:** After the recovery process, go to the destination location and verify if the recovered files are accessible and intact.
12. **Create Regular Backups:** To prevent future data loss, establish a habit of creating regular backups of your important files.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I recover a formatted hard drive on a Mac without backup?
Yes, you can use data recovery software like Disk Drill or EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard to retrieve data from a formatted hard drive on Mac even without a backup.
2. How long does it take to recover data from a formatted hard drive on Mac?
The time taken to recover data depends on various factors such as the size of the hard drive and the type of data recovery software used. It can range from a few minutes to several hours.
3. Can I recover files from a formatted external hard drive on Mac?
Yes, the process mentioned above is applicable to both internal and external hard drives. Simply connect the formatted external drive to your Mac and follow the same steps to recover the data.
4. Will formatting a hard drive erase all data permanently?
Formatting a hard drive does not delete data permanently. It only removes the file system and marks the space as available for reuse. With proper data recovery tools, the data can often be recovered.
5. Can I recover specific files from a formatted hard drive?
Yes, the recovery software allows you to select specific files or folders for recovery, providing you with the flexibility to choose the data you want to retrieve.
6. Is data recovery after formatting a hard drive guaranteed?
The success of data recovery after formatting a hard drive depends on several factors, including the extent of use after formatting and the damage done to the files. However, in most cases, data recovery tools can retrieve a significant portion of the lost data.
7. Is it possible to recover a partially formatted hard drive?
Yes, it is possible to recover data from a partially formatted hard drive. The recovery software scans for the recoverable files and presents them for retrieval.
8. Can I recover data from a FAT-formatted hard drive on a Mac?
Yes, data recovery software explicitly designed for Mac can also recover files from a FAT-formatted hard drive.
9. Are there any free data recovery options available for Mac users?
Yes, some data recovery software offers a free version with limited functionality. These free versions typically allow you to scan and preview the recoverable files but require a paid upgrade to restore them.
10. How can I avoid formatting the wrong drive in the future?
To avoid formatting the wrong drive, double-check the drive name and size before proceeding with the format. Also, create regular backups to minimize the impact of accidental formatting.
11. Can I recover data from a hard drive that has been encrypted?
Data recovery from an encrypted hard drive is possible if you have the necessary encryption password or key. Without the password or key, the recovery process becomes significantly more challenging.
12. Is professional data recovery recommended for formatted hard drives?
If you are unable to recover the formatted hard drive using data recovery software, you can consider seeking the assistance of professional data recovery services. However, they can be quite expensive and should only be used as a last resort.