**How to recover files from formatted hard drive mac?**
Formatting a hard drive on your Mac can result in the loss of all your data. However, fear not, as there are methods to recover files from a formatted hard drive on Mac. In this article, we will explore the steps you can take to retrieve your valuable data and prevent further data loss.
Step 1: Stop using the formatted hard drive immediately
The first and most crucial step is to stop using the formatted hard drive. Any activity on the drive could potentially overwrite the data, making it irrevocably lost.
Step 2: Collect necessary tools for recovery
To recover files from the formatted hard drive on your Mac, you will need a working computer, a USB external drive enclosure or adapter, and data recovery software.
Step 3: Remove the formatted hard drive from your Mac
Disconnect the formatted hard drive from your Mac by shutting it down properly and safely removing the drive.
Step 4: Connect the formatted hard drive to another Mac
Use the USB external drive enclosure or adapter to connect the formatted hard drive to another Mac. Make sure the computer recognizes the drive.
Step 5: Install and run data recovery software
Now that the formatted hard drive is connected, install a reputable data recovery software like Disk Drill or EaseUS. Run the software and select the formatted hard drive for scanning.
Step 6: Begin the scanning process
Choose the “Deep Scan” option for a more thorough scan. This process may take some time, depending on the size of the formatted hard drive.
Step 7: Preview and recover your files
After the scanning process is complete, the software will display a list of recoverable files. Preview the files and select the ones you wish to recover. Choose a destination on your Mac to save the recovered files.
Step 8: Safely eject the formatted hard drive
Once you have successfully recovered your files, safely eject the formatted hard drive from the other Mac by following the proper procedure.
FAQs:
1. Can I recover data from a formatted hard drive without professional help?
Yes, you can recover data from a formatted hard drive yourself by following the steps mentioned above.
2. Is it necessary to connect the formatted hard drive to another Mac?
No, it is not necessary to connect the formatted hard drive to another Mac specifically. You can connect it to any computer that supports the drive’s file system.
3. How do I know if my formatted hard drive is recognized by the computer?
You can check if your formatted hard drive is recognized by the computer by looking for it in the list of connected drives under the “Devices” or “Drives” section.
4. Are there any free data recovery software options available for Mac?
Yes, there are free data recovery software options available for Mac, such as TestDisk and PhotoRec. However, the effectiveness of these tools may vary.
5. Will data recovery software work if I have already used the formatted hard drive?
The chances of successful data recovery decrease if you have already used the formatted hard drive. It is best to stop using it immediately to maximize the chances of recovery.
6. Can I recover specific files rather than the entire formatted hard drive?
Yes, data recovery software allows you to select specific files or folders to recover instead of recovering the entire formatted hard drive.
7. How long does the scanning process usually take?
The scanning process duration depends on the size of the formatted hard drive. Larger drives may take several hours to complete the scanning process.
8. What happens if the data recovery software cannot find my files?
If the data recovery software cannot find your files, it may indicate that the data has been overwritten. In such cases, professional data recovery services may be your best option.
9. Is it safe to use data recovery software downloaded from the internet?
As long as you download data recovery software from reputable sources, it is generally safe to use. However, exercise caution and ensure your chosen software is legitimate.
10. Can I recover files from a formatted hard drive on macOS Big Sur?
Yes, you can recover files from a formatted hard drive on macOS Big Sur using the same data recovery methods mentioned in this article.
11. Are there any preventive measures I can take to avoid formatting my hard drive accidentally?
Regularly backing up your data and being cautious when formatting drives can help prevent accidental formatting and data loss.
12. Can I recover files from a hard drive formatted for Windows on a Mac?
Yes, you can recover files from a hard drive formatted for Windows on a Mac using data recovery software that is compatible with both Mac and Windows file systems.