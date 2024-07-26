How to recover files from external hard drive mac?

If you have accidentally deleted files from your external hard drive on your Mac or if the drive is corrupted, there are several methods you can try to recover your valuable data. In this article, we will explore some effective ways to retrieve deleted files from an external hard drive on a Mac.
Method 1: Check the Trash Bin
Before you start panicking, make sure to check the Trash Bin on your Mac. If you had deleted the files recently, chances are they might still be there. Simply open the Trash Bin and search for the files you want to recover. If you find them, restore them to their original location, and you’re done!
Method 2: Use Mac’s Time Machine
If you had enabled automatic backups using Mac’s Time Machine feature, you’re in luck. Time Machine creates regular backups of your Mac’s data, including external hard drives if they were included in the backup settings. To recover files using Time Machine, follow these steps:
1. Connect your external hard drive to your Mac.
2. Open the folder where the deleted files were located previously.
3. Launch Time Machine by clicking on its icon in the Mac menu bar.
4. Use the timeline on the right side of the screen to navigate to a point in time when the files were still present.
5. Select the files you want to recover and click on the “Restore” button.
Method 3: Use Data Recovery Software
If the above methods didn’t work or if you don’t have a backup, you can use third-party data recovery software to retrieve your deleted files. One highly recommended software for Mac is Disk Drill, which offers a free trial to help you recover your lost data. Follow these steps to use Disk Drill:
1. Download and install Disk Drill on your Mac.
2. Connect your external hard drive to your computer.
3. Launch Disk Drill and allow it to detect all connected storage devices.
4. Select your external hard drive from the list of available drives.
5. Click on the “Recover” button next to your drive and let Disk Drill scan for recoverable files.
6. Once the scan is complete, preview the found files and select the ones you want to recover.
7. Click on the “Recover” button to restore the selected files to a safe location on your Mac.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I recover files that have been deleted a long time ago?
A1: The chances of recovering files that were deleted a long time ago decrease over time, but it is still worth attempting data recovery with specialized software.
Q2: Can I recover files if my external hard drive is not recognized by my Mac?
A2: Yes, you can try connecting your external hard drive to another computer or using a different USB cable or port to see if it gets recognized.
Q3: Is it possible to recover files from a physically damaged external hard drive?
A3: It might be challenging, but you can seek professional help from data recovery services that specialize in handling physically damaged drives.
Q4: How long does the data recovery process take?
A4: The time taken for data recovery depends on various factors, such as the size of the hard drive and the extent of data corruption. It can range from a few minutes to several hours.
Q5: Does using data recovery software guarantee 100% file recovery?
A5: Data recovery software greatly increases the chances of recovering your files, but it cannot guarantee a 100% success rate.
Q6: Can I recover files if I have formatted my external hard drive?
A6: Yes, data recovery software like Disk Drill can scan for recoverable files even if the external hard drive has been formatted.
Q7: Are there any free data recovery software options available?
A7: Yes, there are several free data recovery software options for Mac, such as Disk Drill’s free trial, which allows you to recover a limited amount of data.
Q8: Can I recover only specific types of files, like photos or documents?
A8: Yes, most data recovery software allows you to filter the scan results by file type, making it easier to recover specific types of files.
Q9: What precautions should I take to avoid permanent data loss?
A9: Regularly backup your important data, avoid mishandling or dropping your external hard drive, and use reliable software to detect and fix any disk errors.
Q10: Can I recover files from an external hard drive if it’s encrypted?
A10: Yes, but you might need the encryption key or password to access and recover the files.
Q11: Is it better to recover files to the same external hard drive or a different storage device?
A11: To avoid overwriting any recoverable data, it is recommended to recover the files to a different storage device.
Q12: Why are some recovered files corrupted or incomplete?
A12: Deleted or lost files may become fragmented or damaged, reducing the chances of complete recovery. Additionally, the longer the files have been deleted, the higher the likelihood of corruption.