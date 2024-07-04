How to Recover Files from External Hard Drive after Formatting?
Formatting an external hard drive is a common occurrence that many computer users experience, either by accident or intentionally. Unfortunately, formatting erases all the data stored on the drive, leaving users in a panic to recover their important files. The good news is that there are methods to recover files from an external hard drive even after formatting. In this article, we will explore the steps you can take to retrieve your precious data.
Q1: How to recover files from external hard drive after formatting?
The most effective way to recover files from an external hard drive after formatting is by using data recovery software.
The process involves the following steps:
1. **Stop using the formatted external hard drive.** This will prevent any new data from overwriting the files you want to recover.
2. Download and install a reliable data recovery software such as EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard or Stellar Data Recovery.
3. Connect the formatted external hard drive to your computer.
4. Launch the data recovery software and select the external hard drive as the target location for file recovery.
5. Initiate a scan on the external hard drive, allowing the software to search for recoverable files.
6. Once the scan is complete, preview the recovered files and select the ones you want to restore.
7. Choose a safe location on your computer or another drive to save the recovered files.
8. Restore the selected files to the designated location, ensuring that you do not overwrite any existing data.
9. Safely eject the external hard drive and reformat it if needed, ensuring precautionary measures to prevent future data loss.
FAQs:
Q2: Can I recover files from a formatted external hard drive without software?
While it is theoretically possible to recover files without software, it is highly recommended to use specialized data recovery software for better results and higher chances of successful recovery.
Q3: Does formatting erase all data on an external hard drive permanently?
No, formatting does not permanently erase the data. It only marks the space previously occupied by the files as available for reuse, meaning the data is still present until it gets overwritten.
Q4: Is it possible to recover files after a quick format?
Yes, it is possible to recover files after a quick format. The process is similar to recovering files after a regular format.
Q5: Can data recovery software recover all types of files?
Yes, data recovery software can recover various types of files, including documents, photos, videos, audio files, and more.
Q6: What if the data recovery software cannot find my formatted external hard drive?
If the data recovery software cannot find your formatted external hard drive, try disconnecting and reconnecting it or use a different USB port. If the issue persists, it could indicate a hardware problem that may require professional assistance.
Q7: How long does the data recovery process take?
The duration of the data recovery process depends on various factors, such as the size of the external hard drive and the number of files to be recovered. It can range from a few minutes to several hours.
Q8: Can I recover files from a formatted external hard drive on a Mac?
Yes, data recovery software is available for both Windows and Mac platforms, allowing you to recover files from a formatted external hard drive regardless of the operating system.
Q9: Are there any precautions to prevent data loss while recovering files from a formatted external hard drive?
To prevent further data loss, it is crucial to avoid saving any recovered files back to the formatted external hard drive. Choose a different location, such as your computer’s internal storage or another external drive.
Q10: What are the common reasons for formatting an external hard drive?
Some common reasons for formatting an external hard drive include resolving file system errors, preparing the drive for a different operating system, or simply starting fresh by erasing all data.
Q11: Can I recover files from an external hard drive that shows up as raw?
Yes, data recovery software can also help you recover files from an external hard drive that appears as raw. The software can retrieve data before converting the drive to a readable format.
Q12: Is it expensive to use data recovery software?
Data recovery software varies in cost, ranging from free versions with limited features to professional editions with advanced recovery capabilities. It’s important to choose a software that meets your needs and fits your budget.