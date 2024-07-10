How to recover deleted history on iPhone without computer?

Whether you accidentally deleted your browsing history or your iPhone experienced a data loss, there are ways to recover deleted history on iPhone without the need for a computer. In this article, we will explore these methods and provide step-by-step guidance.
Using iCloud.com to Restore Deleted History
If you have enabled iCloud syncing in your Safari settings, there is an easy way to recover deleted history from your iPhone without the use of a computer. Follow the steps below:
Step 1: Open Safari on your iPhone
Launch Safari from your home screen by tapping on its icon.
Step 2: Visit iCloud.com
Open Safari and go to iCloud.com. Enter your Apple ID and password when prompted to log in to your iCloud account.
Step 3: Open iCloud Settings
Once you are logged in, you will see various app icons. Tap on “Settings” to access your iCloud settings.
Step 4: Restore Safari History
Scroll down and locate the “Advanced” section. Tap on “Restore History” to recover your deleted browsing history.
Step 5: Confirm Restoration
A pop-up will appear asking you to confirm the restoration of your browsing history. Tap “Restore” to proceed.
Your Safari browsing history should now be restored on your iPhone. It’s important to note that this method will only work if you have previously enabled iCloud syncing for Safari.
Additional FAQs Related to Recovering Deleted History on iPhone without Computer:
1. Can I recover deleted history on my iPhone?
Yes, you can recover deleted history on your iPhone using various methods, including iCloud.com.
2. Does restoring browsing history affect other data on my iPhone?
No, restoring your browsing history does not affect other data on your iPhone.
3. Can I recover deleted history without using a computer?
Yes, the method mentioned above allows you to recover deleted history on your iPhone without the need for a computer.
4. How far back can I recover deleted history?
The length of time you can recover deleted history depends on how frequently you back up your device to iCloud.
5. Is it necessary to enable iCloud syncing for Safari?
Yes, iCloud syncing for Safari must be enabled before you can recover deleted history using the method mentioned above.
6. What if I don’t have iCloud syncing enabled?
If iCloud syncing is not enabled, you may need to use a computer-based method to recover deleted history on your iPhone.
7. Can I recover deleted history on an iPhone without using iCloud?
Yes, there are third-party data recovery apps available on the App Store that can help you recover deleted history without iCloud.
8. Are there any risks involved in using third-party apps?
While using third-party apps is generally safe, it’s important to choose reputable apps and read user reviews before proceeding.
9. Can I recover deleted history on a non-jailbroken iPhone?
Yes, you can recover deleted history on a non-jailbroken iPhone using the methods mentioned in this article.
10. Will recovering deleted history impact my device’s performance?
No, recovering deleted history will not impact your device’s performance.
11. What other data can I recover besides browsing history?
Apart from browsing history, you can also recover lost photos, contacts, messages, and other types of data using various methods.
12. How can I prevent accidental deletion of history in the future?
To prevent accidental deletion of history, you can enable restrictions on your iPhone and set a passcode for clearing history.