**How to recover deleted folders on external hard drive?**
Losing important data because of an accidental deletion can be distressing, especially when it comes to external hard drives that store a vast amount of valuable information. Fortunately, there are methods available to recover deleted folders from external hard drives and restore your precious data. Here are some effective steps you can follow to retrieve your deleted folders:
1. **Check the Recycle Bin:** Deleted folders often end up in the Recycle Bin or Trash on your computer. Make sure to check these locations first to see if your deleted folders are still recoverable.
2. **Use File History on Windows:** If you have previously enabled File History on your Windows computer, it can be a lifesaver for recovering deleted folders. Simply search for “File History” in the Windows search bar and follow the prompts to restore your folders.
3. **Try Time Machine on Mac:** Mac users can employ Time Machine, which creates automatic backups of files. Open the Time Machine application, navigate to the desired date when the folders were present, and restore them.
4. **Utilize Data Recovery Software:** In case the above options fail, data recovery software can be your best bet. Install reputable data recovery software like EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard, Recuva, or Disk Drill. Connect your external hard drive and follow the instructions to initiate a scan for recoverable data.
5. **Select the External Hard Drive:** Once the software is launched, select the external hard drive where the deleted folders were stored and initiate the scanning process. Be patient as scanning may take some time depending on the size of the drive.
6. **Preview and Locate Deleted Folders:** After the scan is completed, the software will present a list of recoverable files and folders. Preview the files to ensure they are intact and then locate the deleted folders you wish to restore.
7. **Recover the Deleted Folders:** Once you’ve identified the deleted folders you want to recover, select them and choose a safe location on your computer to restore them. Avoid saving the restored files to the same external hard drive to prevent overwriting data.
8. **Keep Multiple Backups:** To secure your data, it’s essential to maintain multiple backups on different storage devices. Regularly create backups on cloud storage, external hard drives, or network drives to minimize the risk of permanent data loss.
FAQs:
1. Can I recover folders from a formatted external hard drive?
Yes, with the help of data recovery software, you can recover folders even from a formatted external hard drive, as long as the data hasn’t been overwritten.
2. What should I do if my computer doesn’t recognize the external hard drive?
If your computer fails to recognize the external hard drive, ensure the connections are secure and try connecting it to a different USB port or using a different cable. If the problem persists, consult a professional data recovery service.
3. Can I recover folders deleted a long time ago?
Data recovery software can often retrieve files and folders deleted a long time ago, as long as they haven’t been overwritten by new data. The chances of successful recovery decrease over time, though, so it’s best to act quickly.
4. Are there any free data recovery software options available?
Yes, there are free data recovery software options available, such as Recuva and Disk Drill. While they may have limitations compared to paid versions, they are still effective in recovering deleted folders from external hard drives.
5. Should I defragment my external hard drive after data recovery?
Defragmenting an external hard drive is not necessary after data recovery, as the software reorganizes the restored data during the recovery process.
6. Can I recover deleted folders from a physically damaged external hard drive?
If your external hard drive is physically damaged, it might require professional intervention for data recovery. Consult a data recovery specialist who specializes in physically damaged drives.
7. Is it possible to recover deleted folders from an encrypted external hard drive?
Recovering deleted folders from an encrypted external hard drive can be challenging. You may need to decrypt the drive before attempting data recovery or seek assistance from a specialist.
8. How can I prevent accidental deletion of folders in the future?
To prevent accidental deletion of folders, exercise caution when deleting files, enable confirmation prompts, and create regular backups. Additionally, you can use file protection software that allows you to recover files even after deletion.
9. Are deleted folders permanently erased from an external hard drive?
No, the data from deleted folders is not permanently erased from an external hard drive immediately. However, continued usage of the drive can lead to overwriting and permanent data loss. Act quickly to increase the chances of successful recovery.
10. Is it possible to recover deleted folders from a broken external hard drive?
If your external hard drive is physically broken, recovery might be challenging. It is recommended to consult a professional data recovery service to assess the feasibility of data retrieval from a broken drive.
11. Will recovering deleted folders from an external hard drive affect the other data on the drive?
No, recovering deleted folders from an external hard drive should not affect other data on the drive. However, it’s always recommended to restore the recovered folders to a different location to avoid potential conflicts and overwriting.
12. Can I recover folders from a password-protected external hard drive?
If you have the password, you should be able to access and recover folders from a password-protected external hard drive using data recovery software. If you forget the password, consult the drive manufacturer or a specialist for assistance.