How to recover deleted files on external hard drive?

Losing important files can be a distressing experience, especially if they were stored on an external hard drive. Accidental deletion, formatting errors, or even hardware failures can result in the loss of crucial data. However, all hope is not lost, as there are several effective methods you can use to recover deleted files on an external hard drive. This article will guide you through the process of file recovery, step by step.
1. Check the Recycle Bin
If you recently deleted the files on your external hard drive, the first place to look for them is your computer’s Recycle Bin. Simply double-click on the Recycle Bin icon, locate the deleted files, right-click, and select “Restore.”
2. Use File History or Time Machine
If you have enabled File History on Windows or Time Machine on macOS, you can easily recover deleted files from your external hard drive by accessing the backup copies created by these tools.
3. Utilize Data Recovery Software
When the files are not found in the Recycle Bin or through backups, using data recovery software is often the best solution. These tools can scan the external hard drive, locate deleted files, and recover them. **Popular data recovery software like Recuva, EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard, and Disk Drill are effective tools to recover deleted files on an external hard drive.**
4. Stop Using the External Hard Drive
To increase the chances of successful file recovery, it is crucial to stop using the external hard drive immediately after realizing the files are accidentally deleted. Continued usage can overwrite the deleted files, making it almost impossible to recover them.
5. Connect the External Hard Drive to Another Computer
Sometimes the problem lies in the computer’s settings or operating system compatibility. Connecting the external hard drive to another computer can help you determine if the issue is with your computer or the hard drive itself.
6. Use the Command Prompt (Windows)
Windows users can utilize the Command Prompt to recover deleted files on an external hard drive. By entering specific commands, you can initiate a scan and recover deleted files effectively.
7. Check for Previous Versions
Windows users can right-click on the folder where the deleted files were stored, select “Restore previous versions,” and choose a previously saved version of the folder that contains the deleted files.
8. Restore from a System Image (Windows)
If you have created a system image backup using Windows’ built-in tool, you can restore your entire system, including deleted files, to a previous state. However, keep in mind that this process will revert your computer’s entire state.
9. Send the Drive to a Professional Data Recovery Service
If none of the above methods work, and the data on the external hard drive is exceptionally valuable, you may consider sending it to a professional data recovery service. These experts specialize in retrieving data from damaged or malfunctioning drives.
10. Perform Regular Backups
To avoid future data loss issues, it is essential to establish a regular backup routine. Regularly backing up your files to an external hard drive, cloud storage, or a separate device significantly reduces the risk of permanent data loss.
11. Label and Organize Your Files
Properly labeling and organizing your files can help prevent accidental deletions. By creating a clear file structure and naming conventions, you can minimize the risk of deleting files unintentionally.
12. Implement Data Recovery Best Practices
To improve your chances of recovering deleted files successfully, it is crucial to adhere to data recovery best practices. This includes avoiding unnecessary write operations on the external hard drive, using reliable antivirus software, and safely ejecting the drive before disconnecting it.
Recovering deleted files on an external hard drive is possible through various methods such as checking the recycle bin, utilizing data recovery software, and connecting the drive to another computer. It is important to stop using the drive and seek professional help if necessary. By implementing proper backup strategies and following data recovery best practices, you can minimize the risk of data loss in the future.