How to recover deleted files from external hard drive free?

Have you ever accidentally deleted important files from your external hard drive and panicked at the thought of losing them forever? Don’t worry; there’s a solution! In this article, we’ll explore different methods to help you recover deleted files from an external hard drive free of charge.
1. Check the Recycle Bin
Before diving into complex recovery methods, it’s essential to begin with the basics. First, check your computer’s Recycle Bin or Trash folder to see if the deleted files are still there. If so, you can simply restore them to their original location.
2. Utilize File History (Windows)
If you’re using a Windows computer, the File History feature can be invaluable in recovering deleted files. To enable this feature, go to the Control Panel and search for “File History.” Once enabled, it will automatically back up your files and allow you to retrieve previous versions of them.
3. Time Machine (Mac)
Mac users can take advantage of the Time Machine feature to recover deleted files. Simply connect your external hard drive, open Time Machine, and navigate to the date before the files were deleted. From there, you can select and restore the deleted files.
4. Use Data Recovery Software
When the aforementioned basic methods fail, data recovery software comes to the rescue. These tools are designed to scan your external hard drive for traces of deleted files and restore them. Many options are available, including both free and paid software.
5. Download and Install a Reliable Recovery Software
To begin the recovery process, search for a reputable data recovery software such as Recuva, TestDisk, or EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard online. Download and install the software on your computer, ensuring that it’s compatible with your operating system.
6. Connect Your External Hard Drive
Next, connect your external hard drive to your computer using the appropriate cables. Ensure that the drive is correctly recognized by your computer before proceeding with the recovery process.
7. Launch the Data Recovery Software
Open the data recovery software you installed earlier and select the external hard drive from the available drives listed. This allows the software to scan for deleted files specifically on your external drive.
8. Scan for Deleted Files
Initiate a scan of your external hard drive for deleted files. The software will thoroughly examine the drive to locate any recoverable files. The duration of the scan may vary depending on the size of the drive and the amount of data stored on it.
9. Preview and Recover
Once the scan is complete, the software will display a list of recoverable files. You can often preview the files to ensure they are intact before selecting the ones you wish to recover. After selecting the desired files, choose a safe location to restore them to on your computer.
10. Save Recovered Files to a Different Drive
To prevent overwriting any remaining recoverable data on your external hard drive, it’s crucial to save the recovered files to a different storage location, such as your computer’s internal drive.
11. Create Regular Backups to Avoid Future Data Loss
Prevention is better than cure. Remember to create regular backups of your important files to avoid potential data loss in the future. Utilize cloud storage services or regularly backup your data on multiple external drives.
12. Stop Using the External Drive
If you haven’t yet recovered your deleted files, stop using the external hard drive immediately. Continued use could potentially overwrite the deleted files, making them irretrievable.
In conclusion, accidentally deleting files from your external hard drive doesn’t have to result in permanent data loss. By following the steps mentioned above, especially using reliable data recovery software, you have a strong chance of recovering your deleted files free of charge. So, remain calm, act swiftly, and reclaim your important data!