How to recover data from raw external hard drive?

Introduction
External hard drives are widely used to store and backup important files and data. However, sometimes these drives may become inaccessible and show up as raw. When an external hard drive becomes raw, it means the file system of the drive is corrupted or damaged, making it impossible to access the stored data. If you are facing this issue, don’t worry! In this article, we will guide you on how to recover data from a raw external hard drive.
The Steps to Recover Data from a Raw External Hard Drive
Recovering data from a raw external hard drive is a two-step process – fixing the raw file system and then retrieving the data. Here is a step-by-step guide:
Step 1: Fixing the Raw File System
1. Connect the raw external hard drive to your computer.
2. Press Win + X and choose “Disk Management” from the menu.
3. Locate your raw external hard drive in the Disk Management window. It should be labeled as “Raw” or “Unallocated.”
4. Right-click the raw external hard drive and select “Format.”
5. Choose the file system you want to use for the drive (e.g., NTFS or FAT32).
6. Assign a drive letter to the raw external hard drive.
7. Click “OK” to start formatting the drive. This process will erase all data on the hard drive, so make sure you have a backup of your files beforehand.
**
Step 2: Retrieving Data from the Raw External Hard Drive
**
1. Once your external hard drive is no longer raw, you can use data recovery software to retrieve the lost files.
2. Download and install a reliable data recovery program such as EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard, Recuva, or Disk Drill.
3. Launch the data recovery software and select the raw external hard drive as the target location for scanning.
4. Start the scanning process and wait for it to complete. This may take some time depending on the size and condition of your external hard drive.
5. Once the scan is finished, the software will display a list of recoverable files.
6. Preview the files to check their quality and select the ones you want to recover.
7. Choose a safe location to save the recovered files. **Make sure to select a different drive than the raw external hard drive to avoid overwriting any data.**
8. Click “Recover” to start the data recovery process. The software will restore the selected files to the specified location.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I recover data from a raw external hard drive without formatting it?
A1: In most cases, it is not possible to recover data from a raw external hard drive without formatting. Formatting helps fix the file system, but it also erases all the data on the drive. Therefore, it is crucial to attempt data recovery before attempting formatting.
Q2: What causes an external hard drive to become raw?
A2: The most common causes are file system corruption, partition table damage, improper ejection of the drive, virus attacks, or hardware issues.
Q3: Is it safe to use data recovery software?
A3: Yes, reputable data recovery software is safe to use, as long as you download it from a trusted source. It is important to avoid any suspicious or unknown programs to prevent potential malware infections.
Q4: Can I recover files if my raw external hard drive has physical damage?
A4: If the external hard drive has physical damage, it is recommended to consult professional data recovery services. Attempting data recovery on physically damaged drives may further worsen the situation and make it impossible to retrieve the data.
Q5: How can I prevent my external hard drive from becoming raw in the future?
A5: To prevent your external hard drive from becoming raw, always eject it safely before disconnecting, regularly update your system and antivirus software, avoid sudden power outages, and handle the drive with care.
Q6: Can I recover data from a raw external hard drive on a different operating system?
A6: Yes, data recovery software can usually work on different operating systems, but you must ensure that the software you choose supports the operating system you are using.
Q7: What is the success rate of data recovery from a raw external hard drive?
A7: The success rate depends on various factors such as the extent of damage, data overwriting, and the effectiveness of the data recovery software used. However, with the right tools and techniques, a significant amount of data can usually be recovered.
Q8: Can I recover encrypted files from a raw external hard drive?
A8: Recovering encrypted files from a raw external hard drive can be challenging. You may need to provide the encryption key or use specialized data recovery software that supports encrypted file recovery.
Q9: Does data recovery software work for all types of files?
A9: Yes, data recovery software can recover various file types including documents, photos, videos, audio files, and more. The effectiveness may vary depending on the condition of the files and the level of fragmentation.
Q10: Can I recover data from a raw external hard drive if it is not detected by the computer?
A10: If the raw external hard drive is not detected by the computer, you may try connecting it to a different computer or using a different USB cable or port. If the problem persists, it is advisable to seek professional assistance.
Q11: Can I recover data from a raw external hard drive using CMD?
A11: It is possible to recover data from a raw external hard drive using CMD (Command Prompt), but the process is complex and requires advanced knowledge of command-line tools. Using data recovery software is generally more user-friendly and effective.
Q12: Why should I backup my data regularly?
A12: Regularly backing up your data reduces the risk of data loss in case of hardware failure, accidental deletion, or data corruption. It provides an additional layer of protection and ensures you have a copy of your important files at all times.
Conclusion
Dealing with a raw external hard drive can be stressful, but by following the steps outlined in this article, you can recover your valuable data. Remember to take preventive measures to avoid future data loss and regularly back up your files to maintain their safety and accessibility.