Accidentally deleting files from an external hard drive can be a frustrating experience, especially if those files are important or irreplaceable. However, there’s no need to panic as there are methods available to help you recover those accidentally deleted files. In this article, we will discuss the steps you can take to recover your precious data and provide answers to some commonly asked questions related to this topic.
How to recover accidentally deleted files from external hard drive?
The process of recovering accidentally deleted files from an external hard drive involves the following steps:
1. **Stop using the hard drive**: It is essential to immediately stop using the hard drive after deleting files to minimize the chances of overwriting the deleted data. Continued usage increases the risk of permanent data loss.
2. **Check the recycle bin or trash**: Check the recycle bin or trash on your computer to see if the deleted files are still recoverable from there. If they are present, simply restore them to their original location.
3. **Use a data recovery software**: If the deleted files are not found in the recycle bin or trash, you can make use of data recovery software. Many reputable software options are available that can scan your external hard drive and retrieve deleted files. Examples include Recuva, EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard, and Disk Drill.
4. **Install the chosen recovery software**: Install the data recovery software on your computer. Make sure to install it on a different drive than the one you are trying to recover the files from to avoid overwriting any data.
5. **Launch and run the software**: Open the recovery software and follow the on-screen instructions. Typically, you will need to select the external hard drive as the target location for scanning.
6. **Perform a deep scan**: Data recovery software often provides the option to perform a deep scan, which thoroughly searches for deleted files. This process may take some time depending on the size of your external hard drive.
7. **Preview and select the recovered files**: Once the scan is complete, the software will display a list of recoverable files. Preview the files to ensure they are intact and select the ones you want to recover.
8. **Choose a new destination**: Specify a new location on your computer where you want to save the recovered files. It is recommended to choose a different drive or a separate external storage device to avoid overwriting any existing data.
9. **Start the recovery process**: Initiate the recovery process with the software, and it will begin restoring the selected files to the designated location. Be patient as this may take some time depending on the size and number of files being recovered.
10. **Verify the recovered files**: After the recovery process, ensure that the recovered files are accessible and in good condition. Double-check for any issues or missing data.
11. **Take preventive measures**: To avoid future accidental file deletions, regularly back up your external hard drive to another storage medium or cloud service. This way, you can swiftly restore your data if such incidents occur again.
12. **Consider Professional Data Recovery Services**: If you are unable to recover the files using software or encounter any difficulties, you can seek the help of professional data recovery services. These experts have specialized tools and knowledge to recover data from various storage devices, including external hard drives.
FAQs:
Q1. Can I recover permanently deleted files from my external hard drive?
Yes, it is often possible to recover permanently deleted files from an external hard drive using data recovery software, provided the files have not been overwritten by new data.
Q2. What should I do if my deleted files are not in the recycle bin or trash?
In such cases, you should use reputable data recovery software to scan your external hard drive and retrieve the deleted files.