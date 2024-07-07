**How to Record Your Computer Screen Mac with Sound?**
Recording your computer screen with sound is a useful feature that can come in handy for a variety of purposes. Whether you want to create a tutorial, record a webinar, or capture a video call, Mac offers several built-in tools and third-party options to help you achieve this. In this article, we will explore how to record your computer screen on a Mac with sound, along with some related FAQs.
How to Record Your Computer Screen Using Built-In Tools?
If you’re looking for a quick and straightforward way to record your Mac screen along with sound, you can utilize the built-in screen recording tools. Here’s how:
1. **Accessing the Built-In Screen Recording Feature**: To begin, launch the “QuickTime Player” application on your Mac. It can be found in the “Applications” folder or by searching via Spotlight.
2. **Initiating the Screen Recording**: In the menu bar of QuickTime Player, click on “File” and select “New Screen Recording” from the dropdown menu.
3. **Selecting the Recording Options**: A screen recording window will appear on your screen. To include sound, click on the small arrow next to the red record button and choose your desired microphone input.
4. **Start Recording**: Now, click on the red record button to start capturing your screen. You can either record the full screen or select a specific portion by dragging the cursor to create a recording region.
5. **Ending the Recording**: When you’re done recording, click on the stop button in the menu bar or press the Command + Control + Esc keys together.
6. **Saving the Recording**: After stopping the recording, you can preview it and save it to your desired location on your Mac.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I record system audio while using the built-in screen recording feature?
No, the built-in screen recording feature on Mac does not capture system audio. However, you can use additional software or third-party tools to achieve this.
2. Are there any third-party applications that allow recording Mac screen with sound?
Yes, there are several popular third-party applications available for recording your Mac screen with sound, such as Camtasia, ScreenFlow, and OBS Studio.
3. How can I record both system audio and microphone audio simultaneously on my Mac?
Some third-party applications, like Camtasia and ScreenFlow, offer the option to capture both system audio and microphone audio simultaneously. These applications allow for more advanced audio recording capabilities.
4. Can I edit my screen recordings after recording them?
Yes, both the built-in tools and third-party applications typically allow you to edit your screen recordings after they have been captured. You can trim the footage, add annotations, and modify the sound settings.
5. How can I extract audio from a screen recording?
To extract audio from a screen recording on your Mac, you can use video editing software like iMovie or Adobe Premiere Pro. Import the screen recording, detach the audio, and save it as a separate file.
6. Are there any free screen recording options available for Mac?
Yes, Mac offers a built-in screen recording feature that is completely free to use. Additionally, some third-party applications offer free versions with limited features.
7. Can I change the file format of my screen recordings?
Yes, you can change the file format of your screen recordings by exporting them in your preferred format. Most screen recording applications allow you to choose from various file formats, such as MP4, MOV, or AVI.
8. Can I record specific windows or applications instead of the entire screen?
Yes, both the built-in tools and third-party applications provide options to record specific windows, applications, or a selected portion of the screen.
9. Is there a time limit for screen recordings on Mac?
No, there is generally no time limit for screen recordings on Mac. You can record for as long as you have enough storage space available on your Mac.
10. Can I record screen with sound on older versions of macOS?
Yes, the built-in screen recording feature is available on older versions of macOS as well. However, the specific steps to access and use the feature may vary slightly.
11. Can I pause and resume screen recordings?
Most third-party screen recording applications offer the option to pause and resume recordings. However, the built-in screen recording feature does not have this capability.
12. Can I schedule screen recordings to start and stop automatically at specific times?
Some advanced third-party applications, such as OBS Studio, offer scheduling features that allow you to start and stop screen recordings automatically at specific times. The built-in tools do not provide this functionality.