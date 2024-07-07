How to Read Vitals on Monitor?
**To read vitals on a monitor, look for the following key indicators:**
1. **Heart Rate (BPM):** This indicates the number of times your heart beats per minute. A normal resting heart rate is between 60-100 BPM.
2. **Blood Pressure (mmHg):** Blood pressure readings consist of two numbers: systolic (top number) and diastolic (bottom number). A normal blood pressure reading is around 120/80 mmHg.
3. **Oxygen Saturation (SpO2):** This measures the amount of oxygen in your blood. A healthy oxygen saturation level is typically around 95-100%.
4. **Respiratory Rate (RR):** This shows how many breaths you take per minute. A normal respiratory rate for adults is around 12-20 breaths per minute.
5. **Body Temperature (°F or °C):** Body temperature can indicate if you have a fever or are hypothermic. A normal body temperature is around 98.6°F (37°C).
6. **Electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG):** This provides a graphic representation of your heart’s electrical activity. It can help detect irregular heart rhythms.
7. **Capnography (EtCO2):** Capnography measures the amount of carbon dioxide in your exhaled breath. It is used to assess ventilation and monitor patients under anesthesia.
8. **Blood Glucose Level (mg/dL):** This measures the amount of sugar in your blood. It is essential for managing diabetes and monitoring hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia.
10. **Cardiac Output (CO):** Cardiac output is the volume of blood your heart pumps per minute. It helps assess heart function and can be vital in critical care settings.
12. **Intracranial Pressure (ICP):** ICP measures the pressure inside your skull. High ICP can indicate brain injury or other neurological conditions.
13. **Blood pH:** Blood pH indicates the acidity or alkalinity of your blood. Abnormal pH levels can be a sign of metabolic imbalances or respiratory issues.
14. **Invasive Blood Pressure Monitoring:** This involves inserting a catheter into an artery to directly measure blood pressure. It is commonly used in critical care units for accurate readings.
15. **Central Venous Pressure (CVP):** CVP measures the pressure in the large veins near the heart. It helps assess fluid status and circulation in critically ill patients.
16. **Pulmonary Artery Pressure (PAP):** PAP monitoring involves placing a catheter in the pulmonary artery to measure pressure. It is essential in managing heart failure and pulmonary hypertension.
17. **CO2 Monitoring:** Continuous CO2 monitoring helps assess ventilation and lung function. It is crucial in critical care and during anesthesia.
18. **Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitoring (NIBP):** NIBP is a method of measuring blood pressure without invasive procedures. It is commonly used in hospitals and clinics for regular monitoring.
19. **Temperature Monitoring:** Continuous temperature monitoring is essential in critically ill patients to detect fever or hypothermia. It helps guide treatment and assess patient condition.
20. **Cardiac Telemetry:** Cardiac telemetry involves continuous monitoring of heart activity using wireless devices. It is often used in hospitals to track patients’ heart rhythms remotely.