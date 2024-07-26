How to put WiFi adapter in monitor mode Windows 10?

If you’re looking to sniff out packets on your network or perform other advanced networking tasks, you may need to put your WiFi adapter in monitor mode. This mode allows the adapter to capture all wireless traffic in the vicinity, making it a powerful tool for network analysis. In this guide, we’ll show you how to put your WiFi adapter in monitor mode on Windows 10.
Steps to Put WiFi Adapter in Monitor Mode Windows 10
1. Check if Your WiFi Adapter Supports Monitor Mode
Not all WiFi adapters support monitor mode, so it’s essential to check if your adapter is compatible. You can do this by searching for your adapter model online or referring to the manufacturer’s website for specifications.
2. Install the Latest Drivers
Before putting your WiFi adapter in monitor mode, make sure you have the latest drivers installed for the adapter. You can usually find these drivers on the manufacturer’s website or through Windows Update.
3. Open Command Prompt with Administrative Privileges
Right-click on the Start menu and select “Command Prompt (Admin)” to open the Command Prompt with administrative privileges.
4. Disable WiFi Connection
Before putting your WiFi adapter in monitor mode, you’ll need to disable any active WiFi connections to avoid any conflicts.
5. Identify the Name of Your WiFi Adapter
Enter the command
netsh wlan show interfaces in the Command Prompt to identify the name of your WiFi adapter. Make a note of the name for future reference.
6. Put WiFi Adapter in Monitor Mode
Now, enter the following command in the Command Prompt to put your WiFi adapter in monitor mode:
netsh wlan set hostednetwork mode=allow
7. Start the Hosted Network
Next, enter the command
netsh wlan start hostednetwork to start the hosted network on your WiFi adapter in monitor mode.
8. Verify Monitor Mode
To confirm that your WiFi adapter is in monitor mode, you can use a tool like Wireshark to capture wireless traffic and see if it’s working correctly.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How can I confirm if my WiFi adapter supports monitor mode?
You can check online or on the manufacturer’s website for specifications to see if your WiFi adapter supports monitor mode.
2. Can I put any WiFi adapter in monitor mode on Windows 10?
Not all WiFi adapters support monitor mode, so it’s essential to check compatibility before attempting to put the adapter in monitor mode.
3. Do I need to install special software to put my WiFi adapter in monitor mode?
No, you can use the Command Prompt in Windows 10 to put your WiFi adapter in monitor mode without the need for additional software.
4. Can I use monitor mode for ethical hacking or network troubleshooting?
Yes, monitor mode is commonly used for network analysis, troubleshooting, and security auditing purposes.
5. Is it possible to switch my WiFi adapter back to regular mode after using monitor mode?
Yes, you can return your WiFi adapter to regular mode by disabling the hosted network and restarting your computer.
6. Will putting my WiFi adapter in monitor mode affect my regular WiFi connection?
Putting your WiFi adapter in monitor mode may disable your regular WiFi connection temporarily, so it’s best to disconnect before switching to monitor mode.
7. Are there any risks associated with putting a WiFi adapter in monitor mode?
While putting your WiFi adapter in monitor mode is generally safe, be cautious when capturing wireless traffic to avoid any legal or privacy issues.
8. Can I capture all wireless traffic in monitor mode?
In monitor mode, your WiFi adapter can capture all wireless traffic in the vicinity, making it a powerful tool for network analysis.
9. Do I need advanced networking knowledge to put my WiFi adapter in monitor mode?
While some technical knowledge is helpful, following the step-by-step guide can help you put your WiFi adapter in monitor mode even if you’re not an expert.
10. Are there any tools or software recommendations for using monitor mode?
Tools like Wireshark are commonly used in conjunction with monitor mode to capture and analyze wireless traffic on Windows 10.
11. Can I use monitor mode to monitor my own network for security purposes?
Yes, monitor mode can be used to monitor your own network for security vulnerabilities, unauthorized access, or suspicious activities.
12. Is monitor mode legal to use for personal or professional purposes?
Using monitor mode for personal or professional network analysis is legal as long as you comply with local laws and regulations regarding network monitoring and privacy.