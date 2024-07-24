How to put steam games on a hard drive?

Steam has revolutionized the gaming industry by providing a vast library of games at your fingertips. However, as game files become larger and more demanding, your computer’s storage capacity may not be enough. That’s where an external hard drive comes to the rescue! In this article, we will guide you through the process of putting your Steam games on a hard drive, allowing you to free up space on your computer without losing access to your beloved games.
Step 1: Choosing the Right Hard Drive
Before we dive into the process, it’s crucial to select an appropriate hard drive that meets your needs. Ensure that the external hard drive you choose has sufficient storage space to accommodate your games. Additionally, opt for a hard drive with a high-speed connection, such as USB 3.0, to minimize loading times and maximize your gaming experience.
Step 2: Preparing the Hard Drive
1. **Connect** the external hard drive to your computer using the appropriate cable.
2. **Format** the hard drive if it is brand new or has not been used with your computer before. This can be done using your computer’s built-in disk management tool.
3. **Create a new folder** on the hard drive, naming it something like “Steam Games.”
Step 3: Moving Steam Games to the Hard Drive
Now that you have the external hard drive ready, it’s time to move your Steam games over.
1. **Open Steam** on your computer.
2. **Go to “Steam”** in the menu bar and select “Settings.”
3. **Click on “Downloads”** located in the left sidebar.
4. **Click on the “Steam Library Folders”** button.
5. **Click on “Add Library Folder”** and choose the location on your external hard drive where you created the folder for your Steam games.
6. **Select the newly added library folder** on your external hard drive and click “Select.”
7. **Close the settings window** and return to your Steam library.
Step 4: Moving Games to the Hard Drive
Now that you have set up your external hard drive as a library folder, it’s time to transfer your games.
1. **Right-click** on the game you want to move in your Steam library.
2. **Select “Properties”** from the drop-down menu.
3. **Click on the “Local Files”** tab.
4. **Click on “Move Install Folder.”**
5. **Select the newly added library folder** on your external hard drive and click “Move Folder.”
Step 5: Playing Games from the Hard Drive
With the game successfully moved to the external hard drive, you can now play it from there.
1. **Double-click** on the game title in your Steam library.
2. **Wait** for the game to install any necessary components.
3. **Enjoy** your game directly from the external hard drive!
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I use any external hard drive to store Steam games?
Yes, as long as the hard drive has enough storage capacity and is compatible with your computer.
2. Can I switch between playing games on my computer’s storage and the external hard drive?
Absolutely! You can switch between different library folders within Steam to choose where you want to play your games from.
3. Will my game progress and save files be lost if I move my game to an external hard drive?
No, all your game progress and save files will remain intact when you move a game to an external hard drive.
4. Can I remove games from my computer’s storage once they are transferred to an external hard drive?
Yes, once the games are successfully moved to the external hard drive, you can safely delete them from your computer’s storage.
5. How can I ensure that my games run smoothly from the external hard drive?
Using an external hard drive with a high-speed connection, such as USB 3.0, will help ensure smooth gameplay.
6. Can I install new games directly to the external hard drive?
Yes, during the game installation process, you can choose the location on your external hard drive as the installation path.
7. Can I have multiple library folders on different external hard drives?
Absolutely! Steam allows you to add multiple library folders on different external hard drives, giving you flexibility in organizing your games.
8. Can I play my Steam games on another computer using the external hard drive?
While you can transfer your external hard drive to another computer, you may need to set up the Steam library folders and verify the game files before playing.
9. Will my game performance be affected by playing from an external hard drive?
If you choose an external hard drive with a fast connection, you should not experience any noticeable performance issues.
10. Can I play Steam games from the external hard drive on a Mac?
Yes, you can play Steam games from an external hard drive on both Mac and Windows computers.
11. What happens if my external hard drive gets disconnected while playing a game?
If your external hard drive gets disconnected during gameplay, the game will typically pause, and you may need to reconnect the drive to continue playing.
12. Can I move my entire Steam library to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can move your entire Steam library to an external hard drive by following the same steps outlined in this article.