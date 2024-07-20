How to put pictures from iPhone to external hard drive?

If you’ve been using your iPhone as your primary camera, you may find that your device’s storage is quickly filling up with precious photos. Transferring them to an external hard drive is not only a great way to free up space but also a way to ensure that your pictures are securely backed up. In this article, we will guide you through the process of putting pictures from your iPhone to an external hard drive.
Using a Computer with iTunes
The easiest way to transfer photos from your iPhone to an external hard drive is by using a computer with iTunes installed. Here’s how to do it:
Step 1: Connect your iPhone to the computer
Use the included USB cable to connect your iPhone to the computer. Launch iTunes if it doesn’t open automatically.
Step 2: Trust the computer
When prompted on your iPhone, tap “Trust” to establish a connection between your device and the computer.
Step 3: Access your iPhone in iTunes
In iTunes, click on the device icon that appears near the top left corner of the window.
Step 4: Open the Photos tab
Click on the “Photos” tab in the left-hand sidebar of the iTunes window.
Step 5: Enable sync
Check the box next to “Sync Photos” or “Copy photos from” and choose a location on your computer where the photos will be temporarily stored.
Step 6: Apply the changes
Click the “Apply” or “Sync” button to start transferring the photos from your iPhone to the computer.
Step 7: Locate the transferred photos
Once the transfer is complete, navigate to the designated location on your computer where the photos were copied.
Step 8: Connect the external hard drive
Connect your external hard drive to the computer using the appropriate cable.
Step 9: Copy the photos
Locate the folder containing the transferred photos and copy them to the external hard drive.
Step 10: Safely eject the external hard drive
Before disconnecting the external hard drive from the computer, make sure to safely eject it to avoid potential data corruption.
How to put pictures from iPhone to external hard drive?
To transfer your photos from an iPhone to an external hard drive, you need to connect your iPhone to a computer with iTunes installed, transfer the photos to the computer, and then manually copy them to the external hard drive.
FAQs:
1. Can I transfer photos directly from my iPhone to an external hard drive without using a computer?
No, transferring photos from an iPhone to an external hard drive requires the use of a computer.
2. Do I need an iTunes account to transfer photos from my iPhone to an external hard drive?
No, you only need to have iTunes installed on your computer. An iTunes account is not required.
3. Can I transfer both photos and videos using this method?
Yes, you can transfer both photos and videos from your iPhone to the computer and subsequently to the external hard drive.
4. Can I selectively choose which photos to transfer to the external hard drive?
Yes, you can choose to transfer specific albums, events, or a selection of photos from your iPhone to the computer.
5. What file format do the photos need to be in?
The photos are transferred in their original file format, typically JPEG or HEIC, and can be easily copied to the external hard drive.
6. Is there a size limit when transferring photos from iPhone to the external hard drive?
No, there isn’t a specific size limit imposed during the transfer process.
7. Can I use a wireless connection to transfer photos?
While it is possible to transfer photos wirelessly using third-party apps, it is generally more efficient to use a direct connection via the USB cable for faster transfer speeds.
8. Can I use cloud storage instead of an external hard drive?
Yes, you can choose to back up your iPhone photos to cloud storage options like iCloud, Google Drive, or Dropbox, instead of using an external hard drive.
9. Do I need to install any additional software on my computer?
The use of iTunes for managing the photo transfer eliminates the need for additional software installations.
10. Can I directly save photos to the external hard drive without involving the computer?
No, a computer acts as an intermediary for the transfer process between the iPhone and the external hard drive.
11. Can I use this method to transfer photos from an iPad?
Yes, the same method can be used to transfer photos from an iPad to an external hard drive.
12. Is it necessary to create a backup of my photos before transferring them?
While it is not mandatory, it is always recommended to have a backup of your photos to safeguard against any loss or corruption during the transfer process.