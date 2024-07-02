How to put itunes on external hard drive?

iTunes is a popular media library and player developed by Apple Inc. It allows users to manage and play their music, movies, TV shows, podcasts, and more. If you have a large iTunes library and limited space on your computer’s hard drive, you might be wondering how to transfer your iTunes library to an external hard drive. Luckily, the process is straightforward and can be done with just a few steps. In this article, we will discuss how to put iTunes on an external hard drive, providing you with a simple and effective solution.
Requirements
Before we proceed, let’s go over the requirements for transferring your iTunes library to an external hard drive:
1. An external hard drive with enough storage capacity to hold your entire iTunes library.
2. The latest version of iTunes installed on your computer.
3. A USB or Thunderbolt cable to connect your external hard drive to your computer.
Steps to Put iTunes on an External Hard Drive:
Now that we have everything we need, let’s get started with the process of moving your iTunes library to an external hard drive:
Step 1: Connect your external hard drive to your computer using the provided USB or Thunderbolt cable.
Step 2: Open iTunes on your computer.
Step 3: From the menu bar, go to “iTunes” (on a Mac) or “Edit” (on a Windows PC) and select “Preferences.”
Step 4: In the “Preferences” window, click on the “Advanced” tab.
Step 5: Under the “iTunes Media folder location” section, click on the “Change” button.
Step 6: A file browser window will appear. Browse to your external hard drive, select a suitable folder to store your iTunes library, and click “Open.”
Step 7: Make sure the “Keep iTunes Media folder organized” and “Copy files to iTunes Media folder when adding to the library” options are checked. This will ensure that all media files are properly organized and copied to the external hard drive.
Step 8: Finally, click on the “OK” button to save the changes.
And that’s it! Your iTunes library will now be stored on the external hard drive, saving valuable space on your computer’s hard drive.
Here are answers to some frequently asked questions:
1. Can I use an external hard drive to store my iTunes library on both Mac and Windows?
Yes, you can use an external hard drive to store your iTunes library on both Mac and Windows. The process of transferring the library is the same for both operating systems.
2. Can I disconnect the external hard drive from my computer after transferring the iTunes library?
Yes, once you have successfully transferred your iTunes library to the external hard drive, you can safely disconnect it from your computer. However, make sure to properly eject or safely remove the hard drive before unplugging it to avoid any data corruption.
3. Can I still sync my iOS devices with iTunes after moving the library to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can still sync your iOS devices with iTunes even if your library is stored on an external hard drive. Simply connect your iOS device to your computer as usual, and iTunes will recognize it and allow you to sync your media.
4. What if I want to add new media files to my iTunes library?
When you add new media files to your iTunes library, they will automatically be stored on the external hard drive if it is connected. Just ensure that the “Copy files to iTunes Media folder when adding to the library” option is enabled in iTunes preferences.
5. How do I access my iTunes library from a different computer?
To access your iTunes library from a different computer, connect the external hard drive containing your library, open the iTunes application on that computer, and go to “Preferences” > “Advanced.” Click on the “Change” button under “iTunes Media folder location” and browse to the external hard drive to select the iTunes library.
6. Can I use a network-attached storage (NAS) device instead of an external hard drive?
Yes, you can use a network-attached storage (NAS) device to store your iTunes library. The steps are similar to transferring it to an external hard drive. Just make sure your computer and the NAS device are connected to the same network.
7. Can I play iTunes movies and TV shows directly from the external hard drive?
Yes, you can play iTunes movies and TV shows directly from the external hard drive if it is connected to your computer. iTunes will recognize the media files and play them seamlessly.
8. How do I back up my iTunes library stored on an external hard drive?
To back up your iTunes library stored on an external hard drive, you can simply copy the entire iTunes folder from the external hard drive to another storage device, such as another external hard drive or a cloud storage service.
9. Can I use multiple external hard drives to store my iTunes library?
Yes, you can use multiple external hard drives to store your iTunes library. Simply follow the same steps mentioned above and select a different external hard drive for each library.
10. Will my iTunes library be accessible if the external hard drive fails?
No, if your external hard drive fails, your iTunes library stored on it will not be accessible. It is always advisable to have a backup of your iTunes library on another storage device to avoid data loss.
11. How do I change the default location of my iTunes library?
To change the default location of your iTunes library, simply follow steps 3 to 6 mentioned above and select a different folder or external hard drive as the new location.
12. What should I do if iTunes does not recognize my external hard drive?
If iTunes does not recognize your external hard drive, make sure it is properly connected to your computer. Also, check if the hard drive is formatted correctly and visible in your operating system’s file explorer.