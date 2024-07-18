The PlayStation 4 (PS4) is an impressive gaming console that provides hours of entertainment. However, the limited storage space can often become a hindrance to avid gamers who want to keep a wide variety of games available for play. Thankfully, there is a solution to this problem – using an external hard drive to store and play games. In this article, we’ll walk you through the process of putting games on an external hard drive for your PS4, ensuring you never have to worry about running out of space again.
The Benefits of Using an External Hard Drive for Your PS4
Before we dive into the process of setting up an external hard drive for your PS4, let’s take a moment to understand the advantages of using this method:
1. **Increased Storage Space:** External hard drives allow you to expand your PS4’s storage capacity, permitting you to store and play more games without sacrificing performance.
2. **Portability:** With games stored on an external hard drive, you can easily carry it with you and continue gaming on a different PS4 console.
3. **Quick Game Transfers:** You can swiftly transfer games between your console’s internal storage and the external hard drive.
4. **Speed:** By utilizing a high-speed external hard drive, you can experience the same loading times as if the games were stored internally.
How to Put Games on External Hard Drive PS4?
Follow these steps to set up and store games on an external hard drive for your PS4:
1. **Ensure Compatibility:** Verify that your external hard drive is compatible with the PS4. The hard drive should meet the requirements of USB 3.0 and have a storage capacity of at least 250GB.
2. **Formatting the Hard Drive:** Connect the hard drive to your PS4 via a USB cable. Go to “Settings” on your console, select “Devices,” and then choose “USB Storage Devices.” Finally, click on “Format as Extended Storage” to prepare your hard drive for use.
3. **Transferring Games:** Select “Settings” once again, followed by “Storage,” then “System Storage.” Locate your game and press the “Options” button on your controller. From the menu that appears, choose “Move to Extended Storage,” and your game will be transferred to the external hard drive.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I play games directly from the external hard drive on PS4?
Yes, once the games are transferred to the external hard drive, you can play them directly from there without any issues.
2. Is there a limit to the number of games I can store on an external hard drive?
No, as long as you have sufficient space on your external hard drive, you can store as many games as you want.
3. Can I connect multiple external hard drives to my PS4?
Yes, you can connect multiple external hard drives to your PS4, allowing you to further expand your storage capacity.
4. Can I disconnect the external hard drive while playing a game?
It is advisable to avoid disconnecting the external hard drive while a game is running to prevent any data loss or interruptions.
5. Can I use the same external hard drive on multiple PS4 consoles?
Yes, you can use the same external hard drive on multiple PS4 consoles as long as you log in with your PlayStation Network account.
6. Can I transfer games between the external hard drive and the internal storage?
Yes, you can easily transfer games between the external hard drive and the internal storage using the PS4’s built-in transfer feature.
7. Can I install game updates on the external hard drive?
Yes, game updates will automatically install on the external hard drive if the game is stored there.
8. Do I need to reinstall a game to play it from the external hard drive?
No, once you’ve transferred a game to the external hard drive, you can play it without having to reinstall it.
9. Can I use an SSD as an external hard drive for my PS4?
Yes, using a solid-state drive (SSD) as an external hard drive will provide faster loading times for your games.
10. Can I use an external hard drive for game backups?
No, external hard drives cannot be used for game backups on the PS4. Consider subscribing to PlayStation Plus to backup your saves to the cloud.
11. Can I use a USB flash drive instead of an external hard drive?
While it is possible to use a USB flash drive, it is recommended to use an external hard drive for long-term storage due to its larger capacity.
12. Can I store other media files on the external hard drive?
Yes, besides games, you can store and play media files such as movies, music, and images on the external hard drive connected to your PS4.
Now that you know how to put games on an external hard drive for your PS4, you can enjoy an extended library of games without worrying about limited storage space. Happy gaming!