How to put ethernet in wall?

Wired internet connections are known for their reliability and stability, making them ideal for high-speed internet access. If you’re looking to enhance your home or office network by installing ethernet in the wall, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to put ethernet in the wall, ensuring a seamless and professional installation.
Gathering the Necessary Materials
Before diving into the installation process, it’s essential to gather all the required materials. Here’s a list of what you’ll need:
1. **Ethernet Cable:** Choose a CAT6 or higher ethernet cable for optimal performance.
2. **Wall Plates:** Acquire ethernet wall plates to provide a neat and professional-looking finish.
3. **Ethernet Jacks:** Purchase the appropriate number of ethernet jacks based on your requirements.
4. **Fish Tape/Rod:** These tools will help you safely run the ethernet cable through the walls.
5. **Drywall Saw:** Use a drywall saw to create holes in the wall where necessary.
6. **Screwdrivers:** A Phillips and flathead screwdriver will come in handy during installation.
7. **Measuring Tape, Pencil, and Level:** These tools will ensure accurate placement of wall plates and jacks.
Step-by-Step Installation Process
Now that you have all the necessary materials, let’s get started on the installation process to put ethernet in the wall:
1. **Plan the Installation:** Identify the desired locations for ethernet jacks and wall plates. Consider the distance between them and choose a central location, preferably near the main router.
2. **Turn off Electricity:** Ensure safety by turning off the electricity to the room where you’ll be working.
3. **Locate Wall Studs:** Use a stud finder to locate wall studs near the installation spots. This step is crucial as it helps you avoid drilling into electrical wires or pipes.
4. **Cut Holes:** Use a drywall saw to cut holes in the wall where you plan to install the wall plates.
5. **Prepare the Cable:** Measure the distance between the ethernet jack and wall plate, adding some extra length for any unexpected obstacles or future modifications. Cut the ethernet cable to the required length.
6. **Attach Wall Plates:** Affix the ethernet wall plates into the holes you’ve created by following the manufacturer’s instructions.
7. **Run the Cable:** Use fish tape or rods to run the ethernet cable through the wall. Start from the top hole where the wall plate is located and carefully push or pull the cable down towards the bottom hole.
8. **Attach the Ethernet Jack:** Strip the outer insulation of the cable and punch down the wires into the appropriate slots on the ethernet jack. Follow a standard wiring scheme (T568A or T568B) for consistency.
9. **Secure Wall Plates and Jacks:** Carefully screw the wall plates and ethernet jacks onto their respective locations, ensuring a snug fit.
10. **Test the Connection:** Connect one end of the ethernet cable to your router and the other end to the newly installed ethernet jack. Test the connection by verifying internet connectivity on a device connected to the ethernet jack.
11. **Repeat for Additional Locations:** If you plan to install multiple ethernet jacks, repeat the process for each desired location, ensuring proper cable management throughout.
12. **Clean Up:** Once you’ve confirmed all the connections are working correctly, tidy up the installation area by removing any leftover debris, dust, or tape.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I install ethernet in any type of wall?
Ethernet installation is typically feasible in most common wall types, such as drywall, plaster, or stud walls.
2. What is the maximum length of an ethernet cable?
The maximum certified length for an ethernet cable is approximately 328 feet (100 meters), though network performance may degrade over longer distances.
3. Can I install ethernet jacks without wall plates?
While wall plates provide a cleaner installation and better cable organization, you can install ethernet jacks without them if you prefer a more discreet approach.
4. How do I deal with obstacles within the walls?
If you encounter obstacles such as firebreaks or insulation during the installation process, use a fish tape or rod to navigate around them.
5. Do I need any special tools for ethernet installation?
Aside from the materials mentioned earlier, you may also require a cable tester to verify connectivity and ensure proper installation.
6. Can I use existing electrical outlets to run ethernet cables?
It is not recommended to run ethernet cables alongside electrical wiring, as this can lead to interference and diminish network performance. It is best to keep them separate.
7. Can I install ethernet in an already finished wall?
While it is possible to install ethernet in a finished wall, the process can be more challenging as you may need to cut openings or use alternative methods to run the cable.
8. What are the advantages of using ethernet instead of Wi-Fi?
Ethernet connections typically offer faster and more stable internet speeds compared to Wi-Fi, making them ideal for activities that require reliable and high-bandwidth internet access.
9. Can I install ethernet jacks outdoors?
Ethernet jacks and cables are not designed for outdoor use. If you require ethernet connectivity outdoors, consider using weatherproof and outdoor-rated cables.
10. Should I hire a professional for ethernet installation?
While ethernet installation can be a DIY project, hiring a professional might be beneficial if you’re unfamiliar with working with electrical wiring or require a complex setup.
11. Can I connect multiple devices to a single ethernet jack?
Yes, you can connect multiple devices using a network switch or router connected to the ethernet jack, which will distribute the internet connection to all connected devices.
12. Can I run an ethernet cable through the ceiling instead of the wall?
If running ethernet through the walls is impractical or not possible, running the cable through the ceiling can be an alternative solution. Secure the cable properly to avoid sagging or damage.