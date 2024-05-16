How to put emojis on keyboard?

In today’s digital age, emojis have become an essential part of our everyday communication. These small pictorial icons enable us to express our emotions, add context to our messages, and inject fun into our conversations. If you’re wondering how to put emojis on a keyboard, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you through various methods on how to access and use emojis, making your messaging experience more lively and engaging.
Using the On-Screen Keyboard
Many devices, including smartphones, tablets, and even some computers, offer an on-screen keyboard with a built-in emoji feature. To use emojis on your device’s keyboard, follow these steps:
1. **Launch the desired app** – Open the messaging app, social media platform, or any other application where you want to type your message.
2. **Access the keyboard** – Tap the text box where you want to enter your message, and the keyboard will pop up.
3. **Find the emoji key** – Look for the emoji key on the keyboard, usually represented by a smiley face or a globe symbol. It is usually located near the spacebar or in the bottom row of the keyboard.
4. **Tap the emoji key** – Once you’ve found the emoji key, tap it to access the emoji panel.
5. **Select the desired emoji** – Scroll through the available emojis and tap on the one you want to use. You can browse through different categories or search for specific emojis using keywords.
6. **Send the emoji** – After selecting the desired emoji, tap the “Send” or “Enter” button to include it in your message.
Using Keyboard Shortcuts
Some devices allow you to include emojis directly through keyboard shortcuts. This method is particularly useful for desktop or laptop users. To use keyboard shortcuts for emojis, follow these steps:
1. **Place the cursor** – Position the cursor in the text box or document where you want to insert the emoji.
2. **Activate the emoji keyboard** – Press the designated keyboard shortcut to activate the emoji keyboard. On Windows, it is usually the “Windows key + .” (period) or “Windows key + ;” (semicolon), while on Mac, it is often “Cmd + Control + Space.”
3. **Select the desired emoji** – Browse through the available emojis and click on the one you want to use.
4. **Insert the emoji** – Once you’ve chosen the emoji, click on it, and it will be inserted at the cursor’s position.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How do I put emojis on my iPhone keyboard?
To put emojis on an iPhone keyboard, simply follow the above-mentioned steps for the on-screen keyboard method.
2. Can I add custom emojis to my keyboard?
Unfortunately, most devices do not allow users to add custom emojis to their keyboard. You can only access the emojis available in the system or application.
3. Are all emojis available on every device?
Emojis are standardized across platforms, but the availability may vary. Newer emojis added in recent Unicode updates may not be available on older devices.
4. How can I access emojis on an Android device?
Android devices have different emoji keyboards depending on the manufacturer and version of Android. However, the general method is the same as for the on-screen keyboard method mentioned earlier.
5. Can I use emojis on my computer keyboard?
Yes, you can use emojis on your computer keyboard by activating the on-screen keyboard or using keyboard shortcuts as described in the earlier sections.
6. How can I customize the skin tone of emojis?
On most platforms, you can long-press an emoji to bring up various skin tone options. Select the desired skin tone and release your finger or click on your choice.
7. Can I use emojis in email messages?
Yes, you can insert emojis into email messages. The method depends on the email client you are using, but it usually involves accessing the emoji keyboard from the on-screen keyboard.
8. How can I use emojis on websites or online platforms?
Most websites and online platforms have text boxes that support emojis. You can use the methods described earlier to access the emoji keyboard and insert them into the text box.
9. Are there emoji keyboard apps available for download?
Yes, there are several emoji keyboard apps available for download on both Android and iOS devices. These apps provide extended emoji collections and additional features.
10. Can I use emojis in document software like Microsoft Word or Google Docs?
Yes, you can use emojis in document software like Microsoft Word or Google Docs. Activate the emoji keyboard as described earlier and insert the emojis at the desired locations.
11. Are there gender-inclusive emojis available?
Yes, many emojis now offer gender-inclusive options, such as various skin tone options and gender-neutral representations of professions or activities.
12. Can I use emojis on social media platforms?
Absolutely! Emojis are widely used and supported on various social media platforms. The methods described earlier will allow you to use emojis in your social media posts and messages.
Now that you know how to put emojis on a keyboard, it’s time to let your messages come alive with these expressive icons. Enjoy the colorful world of emojis as you make your conversations more engaging and fun!