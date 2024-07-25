How to put computer in clean boot state Windows 7?

Are you experiencing issues with your Windows 7 computer and suspect that third-party software may be the culprit? Well, there’s a handy feature called “Clean Boot” that can help you identify and eliminate software conflicts. In this article, we will guide you through the process of putting your computer in a clean boot state in Windows 7, and address some related FAQs.
How to Put Your Computer in Clean Boot State in Windows 7?
Putting your computer in a clean boot state in Windows 7 is a simple procedure that helps isolate software conflicts. By following these steps, you can troubleshoot and resolve various issues:
1. **Click on the Start menu**, then **type “msconfig”** in the search box and hit **Enter**.
2. In the System Configuration window that appears, go to the **General** tab.
3. Under the **Selective startup** section, uncheck the box labeled **”Load startup items”**.
4. Proceed to the **Services** tab, tick the **”Hide all Microsoft services”** checkbox at the bottom of the window, and then click on the **”Disable all”** button.
5. Now, navigate to the **Startup** tab and click on the **”Open Task Manager”** option.
6. In the Task Manager window, locate the **”Startup”** tab, right-click on each enabled startup item, and select **”Disable”**.
7. Close the Task Manager and return to the System Configuration window.
8. Finally, click on the **”Apply”** and **”OK”** buttons to save the changes, and then restart your computer.
Once your computer reboots, it will be in a clean boot state. This means that only essential Microsoft services and drivers will be loaded, allowing you to troubleshoot issues caused by third-party software.
Now, let’s tackle some related frequently asked questions to provide you with a more comprehensive understanding.
1. Can I still use my computer in a clean boot state?
Yes, you can still use your computer in a clean boot state. However, keep in mind that certain programs and features may be disabled temporarily.
2. How can I identify the source of the problem in a clean boot state?
To identify the source of the problem, you can gradually enable startup items and services from the System Configuration window, restarting your computer after each modification. By process of elimination, you can pinpoint the software causing the issue.
3. Can I access the internet in a clean boot state?
Yes, you can access the internet in a clean boot state as long as your network connection is not affected by the software conflict. However, some internet-based programs or features may be temporarily disabled.
4. What should I do if the problem persists in a clean boot state?
If the problem persists in a clean boot state, it may indicate an issue with Microsoft services or drivers. In such cases, it is recommended to seek further assistance from Microsoft support or a professional technician.
5. How do I restore my computer to its normal state after troubleshooting?
To restore your computer to its normal state, open the System Configuration window again, navigate to the General tab, and select the “Normal startup” option. Remember to click Apply and then restart your computer for the changes to take effect.
6. Will a clean boot affect my files and personal data?
No, performing a clean boot will not affect your files and personal data. It only disables third-party startup items and services for troubleshooting purposes.
7. Can I undo the changes made during a clean boot if required?
Certainly! You can always undo the changes made during a clean boot. Simply revisit the System Configuration window, navigate to the appropriate tab, and recheck the affected boxes. However, it is advisable to tackle software conflicts systematically to identify and resolve issues effectively.
8. Can I perform a clean boot in other Windows operating systems?
Yes, the clean boot procedure can be applied to other Windows operating systems, such as Windows 8 and Windows 10, with slight variations in the steps.
9. Does a clean boot fix hardware-related issues?
No, a clean boot is mainly focused on isolating software conflicts. If you suspect a hardware-related issue, it is recommended to consult a professional technician for the appropriate diagnostics and solutions.
10. Is it necessary to disable all Microsoft services during a clean boot?
No, it is not necessary to disable all Microsoft services during a clean boot. However, doing so will help ensure a more thorough isolation of software conflicts.
11. Can a clean boot resolve issues related to viruses or malware?
A clean boot does not directly address issues related to viruses or malware. If you suspect an infection, it is crucial to run a reliable antivirus or antimalware scan for detection and removal.
12. Will a clean boot optimize the performance of my computer?
While a clean boot may improve performance by disabling unnecessary programs, its primary purpose is to troubleshoot software conflicts rather than providing general performance optimizations.
By following the steps outlined above, you can quickly put your computer in a clean boot state and identify the software conflicts causing issues in Windows 7. Remember to re-enable startup items and services systematically to pinpoint the problematic software and find a suitable solution.