How to put a dynex TV on HDMI without remote?

Introduction
If you own a Dynex TV and find yourself in a situation where you don’t have the remote control handy, you may wonder how to put your Dynex TV on HDMI without it. Fortunately, there are a few alternative methods you can try to accomplish this task. In this article, we will guide you through some straightforward steps to help you switch your Dynex TV to HDMI without using the remote.
Method 1: Using the TV’s Buttons
Dynex TVs typically have a set of physical buttons on the side or bottom of the device, which can be used to navigate settings and inputs. To put your Dynex TV on HDMI without a remote, follow these steps:
- Locate the buttons on your Dynex TV. They are usually marked with icons representing different functions.
- Look for the “Input” or “Source” button. This button is responsible for switching between different input sources, including HDMI.
- Press the “Input” or “Source” button to open the input source menu.
- Use the other buttons around the “Input” or “Source” button to navigate through the menu options.
- Find and select the HDMI input option in the menu to switch your Dynex TV to HDMI.
Method 2: Using HDMI-CEC
If your Dynex TV supports HDMI-CEC (Consumer Electronics Control) technology and is connected to a compatible HDMI device, you may be able to control the input selection through that device’s remote. HDMI-CEC allows devices to communicate with each other over HDMI. Here’s how you can utilize this feature:
- Ensure that your Dynex TV is connected to another device (e.g., cable box, DVD player) via HDMI.
- Using the remote control for the connected device, navigate to its input/source selection option.
- Select the HDMI input corresponding to your Dynex TV.
FAQs:
1. Can I use a universal remote to switch my Dynex TV to HDMI?
Yes, a universal remote can be programmed to work with your Dynex TV. Once set up, you can use the universal remote’s input/source button to switch to the HDMI input.
2. Are there any smartphone apps to control my Dynex TV?
Some smartphone apps allow you to control your TV using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Check your device’s app store for options compatible with Dynex TVs.
3. Does Dynex offer a replacement remote?
Yes, Dynex offers replacement remotes for their TVs. You can purchase one from their website or authorized retailers.
4. What if my Dynex TV doesn’t have physical buttons?
If your Dynex TV lacks physical buttons, consider borrowing a remote control from another Dynex TV model, a friend, or a family member. Alternatively, an HDMI switch or adapter with a remote may also be used.
5. Can I manually change the input on my Dynex TV using the menu?
While some TVs may allow you to change the input through the menu, many Dynex models require a remote for this functionality. Refer to your TV’s user manual for specific instructions.
6. Can I use a gaming console controller to switch to HDMI?
Depending on the console and TV, you may be able to use the gaming controller to change the input. Explore the controller’s buttons or consult the console’s manual.
7. How do I connect my Dynex TV to HDMI in the first place?
To connect your Dynex TV to an HDMI device, plug one end of the HDMI cable into the TV’s HDMI port, and the other end into the corresponding HDMI output on the external device.
8. Is there a default input for Dynex TVs?
Most Dynex TVs will default to the last input used before the power was turned off. If HDMI was the active input previously, it should automatically display when the TV is turned on.
9. Can I use a Roku or Firestick remote with my Dynex TV?
Yes, the remotes for streaming devices like Roku or Firestick can often be programmed to control basic functions of the TV, including input selection.
10. My Dynex TV remote isn’t working. What should I do?
If your remote isn’t working, first try replacing the batteries. If that doesn’t solve the issue, consider purchasing a new remote or contacting Dynex customer support for further assistance.
11. Can I use the HDMI-CEC feature with any HDMI device?
HDMI-CEC requires compatible devices that support this technology. Ensure both your Dynex TV and the connected HDMI device have HDMI-CEC functionality.
12. Why won’t my Dynex TV switch to HDMI even after trying these methods?
If your Dynex TV still won’t switch to HDMI, check your HDMI connections, ensure the HDMI cable is functioning properly, and refer to your TV’s user manual or Dynex customer support for troubleshooting steps.