How to Pull Out Switches Keyboard: A Step-by-Step Guide
When it comes to customizing and upgrading your keyboard, one of the most popular modifications is swapping out the switches. Whether you want a different feel, sound, or simply want to explore new switch options, pulling out switches from your keyboard can be an easy and rewarding process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to pull out switches from your keyboard and provide answers to some frequently asked questions about switch replacement.
How to pull out switches keyboard?
To pull out switches from your keyboard, follow these simple steps:
1. **Prepare your tools**: You will need a keycap puller, a switch puller, and a workspace with good lighting to proceed.
2. **Remove the keycaps**: Use the keycap puller to gently and firmly grip each keycap and pull it straight up. Make sure to label or remember the position of each keycap to ease reassembly later.
3. **Expose the switches**: Some keyboards have a plate or a protective cover above the switches. Remove any screws or clips securing the plate and lift it up to expose the switches.
4. **Detach the switches**: If your keyboard has hot-swappable switches, simply use the switch puller to grasp each switch firmly and pull it straight up. However, if your keyboard doesn’t support hot-swapping, you will need to desolder the switches by melting the solder joints with a soldering iron and gently lifting the switches out.
5. **Clean and lube (optional)**: This step is optional but highly recommended. Clean the exposed PCB and apply lubricant to the stabilizers and switch contact points for a smoother typing experience.
6. **Reassemble**: Once you have replaced or modified the switches to your preference, reassemble the keyboard by securing the plate or protective cover and placing the keycaps back onto the appropriate switches.
Now that you know the basic steps to pull out switches from your keyboard, let’s address some additional questions you might have.
FAQs:
1. **Can I change switches on any keyboard?**
While many modern mechanical keyboards support switch replacement, not all keyboards are designed to accommodate this modification. It’s essential to check the compatibility and features of your keyboard before attempting to pull out switches.
2. **What tools do I need to pull out switches?**
Ideally, a keycap puller and a switch puller are the primary tools you will require for pulling out switches. Additionally, having a soldering iron and soldering wick or a desoldering pump is necessary if your keyboard doesn’t support hot-swapping.
3. **Are hot-swappable keyboards better for switching out switches?**
Hot-swappable keyboards offer the advantage of easy switch replacement without the need for soldering. They significantly simplify the process and make it more accessible for beginners or those who frequently switch switches.
4. **Can I reuse switches that I have pulled out?**
In most cases, you can reuse the switches from your keyboard if they are still functional and in good condition. Properly cleaning and lubricating the switches can help restore their performance.
5. **Are all mechanical switches compatible with any keyboard?**
No, not all mechanical switches are compatible with every keyboard. Different keyboards have different layouts and sizes, and each may require specific switch designs or pin configurations. Always check the compatibility before purchasing new switches.
6. **Do I need to lube the switches?**
Lube is not mandatory, but it can greatly enhance the smoothness and overall feel of your switches. Proper lubrication can reduce friction and eliminate any scratchiness in the switches’ movement.
7. **What type of lubricant should I use for switches?**
There are various lubricants available specifically designed for switches, such as Krytox or Tribosys. These lubricants offer excellent performance and durability for mechanical switches.
8. **Can I damage my keyboard while pulling out switches?**
If done carefully and with proper tools, the risk of damaging your keyboard is minimal. However, desoldering switches improperly or using excessive force can potentially damage the PCB or surrounding components.
9. **How long does it take to replace switches on a keyboard?**
The time required to replace switches varies depending on your experience and the complexity of your keyboard. It can range from a few minutes for hot-swappable keyboards to several hours for keyboards that require desoldering.
10. **Will swapping switches void my keyboard’s warranty?**
Swapping switches may void your keyboard’s warranty, as it involves modifying the original components. Make sure to check the warranty terms and conditions before embarking on any modifications.
11. **What are the most popular switch options for keyboards?**
Some popular switch options include Cherry MX, Gateron, Kailh, Topre, and Novelkeys switches. Each has its own unique characteristics, such as actuation force, tactile feedback, and audible click, catering to different typing preferences.
12. **Can I mix and match different switches on my keyboard?**
Yes, you can mix and match different switches on your keyboard, also known as a “Frankenswitch” setup. This allows you to create a personalized typing experience by combining switches with varying tactile feedback or actuation forces.
By following the steps outlined in this article, you can confidently pull out switches from your keyboard, opening up a world of customization and improved typing feel. Just remember to take your time, use the right tools, and ensure compatibility to achieve the best results!