How to prtscn only one monitor?
Capturing a screenshot of just one monitor rather than all connected monitors can be a common need for computer users. There are a few different methods you can use to achieve this depending on your operating system and hardware. Here’s how you can screenshot only one monitor:
1. How to prtscn only one monitor on Windows 10?
To take a screenshot of only one monitor on Windows 10, simply make sure the desired monitor is the primary display, then press the “PrtScn” key on your keyboard. The screenshot will be copied to your clipboard, and you can paste it into an image editing program to save it.
2. How to prtscn only one monitor on Windows 7 or 8?
On older Windows versions like Windows 7 or 8, you can still use the “PrtScn” key to capture a screenshot of the entire desktop. To screenshot only one monitor, you may need to use third-party software or the Snipping Tool to select the specific monitor before taking the screenshot.
3. How to prtscn only one monitor on Mac?
On a Mac, you can press Command + Shift + 4 to bring up a crosshair cursor that allows you to select the portion of the screen you want to capture. Simply click and drag the crosshair over the desired monitor, and the screenshot will be saved to your desktop.
4. How to prtscn only one monitor on Chromebook?
Chromebooks do not have a traditional “PrtScn” key, but you can still take a screenshot of a single monitor by pressing the “Ctrl” and “Switch Windows” keys simultaneously. This will capture the current screen and save it to your Downloads folder.
5. Can I use third-party software to capture a screenshot of only one monitor?
Yes, there are many third-party screenshot tools available that allow you to capture screenshots of specific monitors or windows. Some popular options include Snagit, Greenshot, and Lightshot.
6. Is there a built-in Windows shortcut to screenshot only one monitor?
While Windows does not have a built-in shortcut specifically for capturing screenshots of individual monitors, you can use the Snipping Tool or the Snip & Sketch app to select and capture the specific monitor you want.
7. How can I change the primary monitor before taking a screenshot?
To change the primary monitor on Windows, go to Display Settings, select the monitor you want to make primary, and check the box that says “Make this my main display.” This will ensure that all screenshots are captured from that monitor.
8. Can I crop a screenshot to show only one monitor after capturing it?
Yes, you can use image editing software like Paint, Photoshop, or even online tools like Pixlr to crop a screenshot and show only one monitor after capturing it. Simply select the portion of the screenshot you want to keep and save the cropped image.
9. Will capturing a screenshot of only one monitor affect the resolution?
Capturing a screenshot of only one monitor will not affect the resolution of the screenshot. The resolution will remain the same as the monitor being captured, regardless of whether it is the primary or secondary display.
10. What if I have multiple monitors but want to capture a specific window on one monitor?
If you have multiple monitors and want to capture a specific window on one monitor, you can use the Alt + PrtScn shortcut on Windows to capture only the active window. This will capture the window on the monitor it is currently displayed on.
11. Can I capture a screenshot of only one monitor in a dual-screen setup?
Yes, you can capture a screenshot of only one monitor in a dual-screen setup by making sure the desired monitor is the primary display, then using the “PrtScn” key or a similar shortcut to capture the screenshot of that monitor only.
12. How can I share a screenshot of only one monitor with others?
To share a screenshot of only one monitor with others, simply save the screenshot as an image file (such as PNG or JPEG) and attach it to an email, upload it to a cloud storage service, or share it through messaging apps or on social media platforms.