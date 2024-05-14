How to properly clean mechanical keyboard?

Mechanical keyboards are a favorite among professionals and gamers due to their durability and tactile typing experience. However, just like any other device we use daily, they tend to accumulate dust, crumbs, and other debris. Keeping your mechanical keyboard clean is essential to maintain its performance and longevity. In this article, we will guide you on how to properly clean your mechanical keyboard to ensure it stays in pristine condition.
Materials You Will Need
Before diving into the cleaning process, gather the following materials:
1. Keycap puller or plastic card: This will help you remove the keycaps without damaging them.
2. Compressed air: It will help remove dust and debris from hard-to-reach areas.
3. Isopropyl alcohol: To clean sticky or stained keys.
4. Cotton swabs or fine brush: These will help you clean the switches and keycaps.
5. Microfiber cloth: For wiping down the keyboard and keycaps.
Step-by-Step Cleaning Process
1. Turn off your computer and unplug your keyboard: This will prevent accidental keystrokes and electrical damage.
2. Remove the keycaps: Gently lift the keycaps using a keycap puller or a plastic card. Start by removing the larger keys such as the spacebar, shift, and enter keys. Be careful not to bend or damage the switches while removing the keycaps.
3. Clean the keycaps: Soak the keycaps in warm soapy water for a few minutes and gently scrub them with a soft brush or toothbrush. Rinse them thoroughly with clean water and let them dry completely.
4. Clean the switches: To clean the switches, use compressed air to remove any loose debris. If there are sticky or stained switches, dampen a cotton swab or brush with isopropyl alcohol and gently clean the affected areas. Be careful not to saturate the switches or use excessive force.
5. Wipe down the keyboard: Use a microfiber cloth to clean the surface of the keyboard. Pay attention to the areas between the keys where dust tends to accumulate. You can also lightly dampen the cloth with isopropyl alcohol for a more thorough cleaning.
6. Reattach the keycaps: After making sure everything is dry, carefully reattach the keycaps. Start with the larger keys and then move on to the smaller ones. Press down firmly but gently until they snap into place.
7. Plug in your keyboard and turn on your computer: Once you have completed the cleaning process, reconnect your keyboard and start enjoying it again.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How often should I clean my mechanical keyboard?
It is recommended to clean your mechanical keyboard every few months or when you notice a buildup of dirt and debris.
2. Can I clean the keycaps in a dishwasher?
No, it is not advisable to clean your keycaps in a dishwasher as the high heat and detergents can damage them. Stick to hand washing for best results.
3. Can I use a vacuum cleaner to remove debris from my keyboard?
While a vacuum cleaner can be used to remove larger debris, it is not recommended for cleaning individual keys or delicate switches.
4. Should I clean my keyboard if I spill liquid on it?
Yes, it is crucial to clean your keyboard immediately if you spill any liquid on it. Unplug it, remove the keycaps, and clean the affected areas thoroughly. Let it dry completely before reattaching the keycaps.
5. Can I use alcohol wipes to clean my mechanical keyboard?
Alcohol wipes contain a high concentration of alcohol, which can damage the keycaps’ plastic. It is better to use isopropyl alcohol on a cloth or cotton swab for spot cleaning.
6. What if my keycaps are fading or damaged?
If your keycaps are fading or damaged, you might consider replacing them. Many manufacturers offer replacement keycap sets that allow you to customize the appearance of your keyboard.
7. Are there any specific cleaning precautions I should take?
Yes, always ensure your keyboard is unplugged before cleaning it. Avoid using excessive force, submerging it in water, or using abrasive cleaners.
8. Can I use a hairdryer to speed up the drying process?
Using a hairdryer can cause static electricity and damage the electronic components of your keyboard. Allow it to air dry completely to avoid any potential harm.
9. My keys feel sticky. How can I fix this?
If your keys feel sticky, you can use isopropyl alcohol and a cotton swab to clean the switches and remove any dirt or residue causing the stickiness.
10. Are there any other cleaning methods for mechanical keyboards?
There are alternative methods, such as using a cleaning gel or a handheld vacuum cleaner specifically designed for keyboards. However, the compressed air and isopropyl alcohol method mentioned above are the most commonly recommended.
11. Can I clean my keyboard without removing the keycaps?
While it is possible to clean your keyboard without removing the keycaps, it is not as effective. Removing the keycaps allows you to access the switches and clean them more thoroughly.
12. How can I prevent my keyboard from getting dirty?
To prevent your keyboard from getting dirty, try to keep food and drinks away from it, regularly dust the keyboard and its surroundings, and wash your hands before using it to minimize oil and dirt buildup.