How to program 2017 RAM 1500 key fob?

If you’ve recently purchased a 2017 RAM 1500, programming the key fob can give you enhanced convenience and security. Programming the key fob allows you to remotely lock and unlock your vehicle, as well as control other functions like alarm and panic buttons.
Now, let’s dive into the step-by-step guide on how to program the key fob for a 2017 RAM 1500.
Gather the Required Materials
Before starting the programming process, make sure you have the necessary materials:
- The key fob(s) you want to program (up to four key fobs can be programmed for a 2017 RAM 1500).
- The key that currently operates the vehicle (the one you use to start the engine).
Step 1: Enter Programming Mode
To program the key fob, you need to enter the programming mode on your vehicle. Follow these steps:
- Close all vehicle doors and ensure they are unlocked.
- Insert the key into the ignition and turn it to the ON position, but don’t start the engine.
- Press and hold the UNLOCK button on a driver’s door panel, then continue to the next step within ten seconds.
Step 2: Car Identification
Now, you need to identify your vehicle using the key. Follow these steps:
- While holding the UNLOCK button, perform the following sequence using the key: ON-ON, OFF-OFF, ON-ON, OFF-OFF, then release the UNLOCK button.
- If the process is successful, the vehicle will emit a chime within three seconds.
- If the vehicle does not emit a chime, repeat the process from step one.
Step 3: Program the Key Fob
Now that you are in programming mode and your vehicle is identified, follow these steps to program the key fob:
- Press and hold both the LOCK and UNLOCK buttons on the key fob simultaneously for at least four seconds.
- Release both buttons and wait for the vehicle to emit a chime indicating successful programming. This may take up to 30 seconds.
- If you have additional key fobs to program, repeat steps 3 and 4 within ten seconds.
- Once you have completed programming all key fobs, turn the ignition off and remove the key.
- Test all programmed key fobs to ensure they are functioning correctly.
How to program 2017 RAM 1500 key fob?
**To program a 2017 RAM 1500 key fob, follow these steps: enter programming mode by closing all doors, turning the key to the ON position, and pressing and holding the UNLOCK button; identify the vehicle by performing a specific key sequence while continuing to hold the UNLOCK button; program the key fob by pressing and holding both the LOCK and UNLOCK buttons on the key fob simultaneously, then waiting for the vehicle to emit a chime indicating successful programming. Repeat steps 3 and 4 for additional key fobs, if necessary. Turn off the ignition and test all programmed key fobs.**
FAQs:
1. Can I program multiple key fobs for my 2017 RAM 1500?
Yes, you can program up to four key fobs for a 2017 RAM 1500.
2. Do I need any special tools to program the key fob?
No, apart from the key fob itself, you only need the key that currently operates the vehicle.
3. What if my vehicle doesn’t emit a chime during the programming process?
Repeat the process from step one and ensure you perform the key identification sequence correctly.
4. How can I test if the key fob is programmed successfully?
Once you have completed programming, test all programmed key fobs by locking and unlocking your vehicle remotely.
5. Can I program a new key fob if I lost the original one?
No, you cannot program a new key fob without a functioning key that currently operates the vehicle.
6. Is it necessary to reprogram the key fob if the battery is replaced?
No, replacing the battery in the key fob does not require reprogramming.
7. Can I program a key fob for a different vehicle model using this method?
No, this programming method is specific to the 2017 RAM 1500 and may not work for other vehicle models.
8. How long does the programming process usually take?
The programming process typically takes a few minutes, but it may take up to 30 seconds for the vehicle to emit a chime indicating successful programming.
9. Do I need to repeat the entire programming process for each key fob?
No, once you enter programming mode, you can program multiple key fobs sequentially within ten seconds of each other.
10. Can I program a key fob if I’m far away from my vehicle?
No, you need to be within range of your vehicle to program the key fob.
11. What if the key fob stops working after programming?
If the key fob stops working after programming, try replacing the battery in the key fob.
12. Can I program a key fob if my vehicle already has one programmed?
Yes, you can program multiple key fobs even if your vehicle already has one programmed. Just make sure to follow the programming steps for each additional key fob within ten seconds.