If you are a multi-tasker or someone who enjoys a larger workspace, using two monitors can greatly enhance your productivity. However, capturing a screenshot of a specific monitor when you have two monitors connected can be a bit confusing at first. In this article, we will guide you through the process of printing the screen of a single monitor while using two monitors.
How to Print Screen One Monitor When Using Two Monitors?
Printing the screen of a single monitor while using two monitors can be done using a combination of keyboard shortcuts and basic image editing software. Here are the steps you need to follow:
1. Identify the monitors: First, you need to identify which monitor you want to capture the screen of. Let’s call this monitor “Monitor A” and the other one “Monitor B.”
2. Select the monitor: Click on any empty space on Monitor A to ensure that it is the active window.
3. Press the Print Screen key: Locate the Print Screen (PrtScn) key on your keyboard, usually found in the top right-hand corner. Press this key to capture the screenshot of the entire desktop, including both monitors.
4. Open an image editing software: Open an image editing software such as Microsoft Paint, Photoshop, or any other program you prefer.
5. Create a new image: In the image editing software, select “New” to create a new blank canvas. You can use the default dimensions or set custom dimensions according to your requirements.
6. Paste the screenshot: Press Ctrl + V or right-click and select Paste to paste the screenshot onto the canvas. The entire desktop, including both monitors, will be pasted.
7. Crop the image: Since you only want to capture the screen of Monitor A, use the crop tool in your image editing software to select and retain only the portion of the image that belongs to Monitor A.
8. Save the image: After cropping the image, save it in your desired format (JPEG, PNG, etc.) and choose a suitable location to save it to.
That’s it! You have successfully printed the screen of a single monitor while using two monitors. Now you can easily share or use the screenshot as required.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. How can I switch the active window between monitors?
To switch the active window between monitors, you can drag the window to the desired monitor using your mouse.
2. Can I use a different keyboard shortcut to capture the screen instead of Print Screen?
Yes, many modern keyboards offer alternative print screen keyboard shortcuts, such as “Alt + Print Screen” to capture only the active window.
3. Is it possible to print screen both monitors simultaneously?
Yes, when you press the Print Screen key, your computer captures the screen of both monitors by default.
4. Can I print screen a specific area on Monitor A instead of the entire screen?
Yes, you can use various screenshot tools or different image editing software that provide more advanced capturing options, allowing you to capture specific areas.
5. How do I change the default file format for my screenshots?
You can change the default file format for your screenshots by configuring it in the settings of your image editing software or using a dedicated screenshot tool.
6. Can I print screen the secondary monitor while it is turned off?
No, you cannot print screen the content of a monitor if it is turned off. The monitor needs to be powered on and connected to your computer.
7. Are there any third-party tools available to simplify capturing screenshots?
Yes, there are various third-party tools available that offer advanced screenshot capturing features, such as capturing specific windows or areas, adding annotations, and directly saving in preferred formats.
8. How can I switch the positions of the two monitors?
To switch the positions of the two monitors, you can go to the display settings on your computer, drag and drop the monitor icons to the desired positions, and apply the changes.
9. Is it possible to have different screen resolutions on two monitors?
Yes, you can have different screen resolutions on two monitors. However, your computer’s graphics card and software should support this feature.
10. Can I capture screenshots of individual monitors without using image editing software?
Yes, there are some third-party screenshot tools available that allow you to capture screenshots of individual monitors without the need for additional image editing software.
11. Why is the quality of my screenshot blurry?
The quality of your screenshot may appear blurry if you are pasting it into an image editing software without maintaining the original screen resolution. Ensure that the image editing software is using the correct resolution for better quality.
12. Can I print screen a video or moving content on one monitor?
Yes, you can print screen a video or moving content on one monitor. The screenshot will capture the current frame or screen at the moment you press the Print Screen key.