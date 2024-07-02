How to print screen on keyboard without print screen button?

Have you ever needed to capture your computer screen, but realized that your keyboard doesn’t have a dedicated Print Screen button? Fear not, as there are still ways for you to take screenshots without this elusive key. In this article, we will explore different methods to help you print screen on your keyboard, even without a dedicated Print Screen button.
Method 1: Using the “Fn” Key
If your keyboard has an “Fn” (Function) key, you can use it in combination with other keys to capture your screen. Follow these simple steps:
- Open the screen that you want to capture.
- Locate the “Fn” key on your keyboard.
- Find the key that has the “PrtSc” or “Print Screen” label. It is usually located among the function keys at the top row.
- Press and hold the “Fn” key.
- While holding the “Fn” key, press the “PrtSc” or “Print Screen” key.
- Release both keys.
- The screen capture is now saved to your clipboard.
- Open an image editing software or a document and paste the captured screenshot using the standard Ctrl + V (Command + V for Mac) shortcut.
- Edit or save the captured screenshot as needed.
Method 2: Using the Windows Snipping Tool
If you are using a Windows computer, you can utilize the built-in Snipping Tool to capture screenshots without the need for a Print Screen button. Just follow these steps:
- Open the screen that you want to capture.
- Click on the “Start” menu and search for “Snipping Tool”.
- Click on the “Snipping Tool” to open it.
- Click on “New” within the Snipping Tool window.
- Drag your cursor to select the area you want to capture.
- Release the cursor to capture the selected area.
- The captured screenshot will open in the Snipping Tool window.
- Save or edit the image as needed.
Method 3: Using Third-Party Screenshot Tools
If the previous methods don’t suit your needs, you can also use third-party screenshot tools. These tools offer additional features and customization options. Here are a few popular options:
- Greenshot: A free and open-source screenshot tool with various capturing modes and editing options.
- Lightshot: An easy-to-use tool allowing you to capture screenshots and instantly edit and share them.
- Snagit: A powerful paid tool that offers advanced screenshot editing, recording, and sharing features.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I capture a screenshot without any special software?
Yes, you can capture a screenshot without any special software by using the built-in functionality of your operating system, such as the Windows Snipping Tool or various keyboard shortcuts.
2. Are there any keyboard shortcuts besides Print Screen?
Yes, there are additional keyboard shortcuts you can use, such as Alt + Print Screen to capture the active window or Windows Key + Shift + S in Windows 10 to open the Snip & Sketch tool.
3. I have a Mac computer; how can I capture screenshots without the Print Screen button?
Mac users can use the shortcut Command + Shift + 3 to capture the whole screen or Command + Shift + 4 to select a specific area.
4. What if my keyboard doesn’t have an “Fn” key?
If your keyboard lacks an “Fn” key, you may need to use a different method to capture screenshots, such as using the Snipping Tool or installing third-party screenshot tools.
5. Can I capture screenshots on a mobile device without a Print Screen button?
Yes, most mobile devices have built-in methods to capture screenshots, usually involving a combination of buttons, such as the power button and volume down button.
6. How can I change the default screenshot save location on Windows?
On Windows, you can change the default screenshot save location by opening the Snipping Tool, clicking on “Options,” and selecting a new save location.
7. Can I capture a specific part of the screen using the Snipping Tool?
Yes, you can choose the “Rectangular Snip” or “Free-form Snip” option within the Snipping Tool to capture a specific part of the screen.
8. Are there any screenshot tools specifically designed for gaming?
Yes, there are dedicated screenshot tools for gaming, such as NVIDIA GeForce Experience or AMD Radeon Software, which offer features tailored for capturing gameplay.
9. Can I capture screenshots on Linux without the Print Screen button?
Yes, Linux users can use various keyboard shortcuts, such as Shift + Print Screen to capture a specific area or Alt + Print Screen to capture the active window.
10. Are there any online screenshot tools available?
Yes, there are numerous online screenshot tools, such as Lightshot’s web version, that allow you to capture and share screenshots directly from your browser.
11. How can I annotate screenshots before saving or sharing them?
Many screenshot tools, including Snagit, Greenshot, and Lightshot, offer built-in editing features that allow you to annotate screenshots before saving or sharing them.
12. Can I capture screenshots directly to the cloud?
Yes, some screenshot tools, like Greenshot and Lightshot, offer the option to save and share screenshots directly to cloud storage services like Dropbox or Google Drive.